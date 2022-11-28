UPDATED: Pleasant Prairie fire closes 85th Street Thursday evening, no injuries reported

A fire forced the closure of 85th Street between 39th Avenue and Cooper Road Thursday evening during a fire investigation, according to a social media post by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

According to an online release and Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Chad Brown, Pleasant Prairie emergency services responded to the scene after a call at 7:01 p.m. about smoke coming from the second floor. Initial reports indicated that both residents living in the house and the family dog were evacuated.

Fire units arrived at 7:08 p.m. and reported a working fire. Fire crews initiated an offensive fire attack, reporting heavy smoke as they made their way to the second-floor bedroom. Crews declared the fire under control at 7:23 p.m.

The last fire unit left at 8:57 p.m. Mutual aid was received from Beach Park, Newport Fire District, Winthrop Harbor and Zion departments. WE Energies Gas and Electric divisions also responded to secure the home's utilities.

The house is currently uninhabitable due to second floor damage and smoke damage throughout the structure. No working smoke detectors were noted.

No injuries were reported, and 85th Street was later reopened.