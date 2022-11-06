Updates on the $39.6 million renovations at Central High School

PADDOCK LAKE-- Construction of new facilities and other renovations at Central High School continue to make headway despite setbacks from supply chain issues.

After the community passed a $39.6 million referendum, construction commenced in May to officially break ground on the new projects.

The school, located at 24617 75th St., will add a new gym and locker rooms, fitness center, auditorium and commons/cafeteria to the property. So far, the gym has completed concrete footings, foundation and precast wall panels; the fitness center has completed concrete masonry unit walls; and the auditorium continues to undergo demolition to the old cafeteria space, along with removal of ceilings, concrete masonry unit walls, ductwork and the old steel catwalk suspended in the air.

"It's been a need for a while," said Central High School District Administrator John Gendron. "We never had an auditorium until now."

Other areas are being relocated throughout the building, such as the art classrooms and the alternative learning classrooms. The art classrooms have completed plumbing and concrete work.

"We're moving the two art classrooms up here to the front," Gendron said. "Our art classrooms right now are down in the basement."

The library is receiving interior renovations, which will include sky lights and incorporation of more technology in the space.

"Our library is 56 years old (and) it's got low ceilings. We'll put some skylights into it and make it into a modern place where kids can use the technology integration (and) use it more as a resource," Gendron said. "We're really looking to have this be a space where we have a STEM room... (and) just a place for kids, especially high school, to be able to go and work and collaborate together."

The family and consumer sciences classrooms, band and choir rooms and kitchen will also receive renovations, which included equipment updates.

"I would say this (new) area is probably 90% done (and) this is all a new space," Gendron said of the new family and consumer science classrooms. "It used to be in that back hallway, so unless you were going to family and consumer ed classes, you never saw it."

Other updates include a more comprehensive security system, widening hallways, renovations to the student services area and new paint, lighting, furniture and technology in classrooms.

"I would say 90% (of classrooms) are getting new technology displays (and) the ones that aren't getting one, we've upgraded over the last three years even before the referendum," Gendron said. "A big chunk of the project, obviously, is the big added spaces, but we're touching every instructional space in some way and I think that was important."

There has been noticeable progress on the projects, Gendron said there were some setbacks due to delays in receiving some supplies. Another challenge, he said, was getting lots of work done in a small window of time.

"I think our biggest challenge is you have that finite small window of time," Gendron said. "We did some work this summer in preparation, so when June 3 hits, we can hit the ground running."

Gendron said the students are generally excited, but the seniors are less excited as they won't get to experience the full final product before graduation.

"I think the only group that probably isn't excited is are the seniors because they're the kids that dealt with COVID-19 for two years, and now they're seeing all these renderings and pictures they won't be here for," Gendron said. "Our band teacher is going to do an alumni concert sometime next winter, so he's going to have all the kids that never got to be in the auditorium and give that as an opportunity for them."

The majority of the work is expected to be done at the start of the 2023-24 school year, according to Gendron.