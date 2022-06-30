Updates to Bradford High School auditorium still underway

Renovations to the Bradford High School auditorium are still underway throughout the summer in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Pat Finnemore, director of facilities at the Kenosha Unified School District, said the renovations include a remodel of the auditorium lobby, an ADA chair lift, LED theatrical lighting and rigging for lighting, new curtains and rigging for curtains, new carpeting, house lights, lighting control panel for house and theater lights, new electrical outlets to support equipment for different theater productions and an update to the parking lot in the front of the auditorium.

The auditorium had previous work done to it, which included new restrooms with ADA accessibility, a new sprinkler system, an HVAC system replacement and an exterior door and window replacement.

"It's not massive, but it's a big deal to the theater folks," Finnemore said.

Jodi Williams, who is the technical director for the theater and the stagecraft instructor, said she is excited about the updates.

"Our tech theater students now have access to what is fast becoming industry standard," Williams said. "They will have the opportunity to see the difference between incandescent and LED lighting, get comfortable with set up and programming those fixtures and use a console that is much more in line with what they will see in colleges and professional theaters."

Williams said the new lighting and equipment won't necessarily have an impact on the types of productions presented in the future, because the program has always found a way to make the old setup work.

"I don't think there's anything that that we wouldn't have considered because we didn't have the facility," Williams said. "I just think it's going to it's going to make doing everything a little bit more interesting and exciting, honestly."

When deciphering what needs to be changed or updated, Williams was consulted.

"Everybody's comments have pretty much been the same: 'You're the end user, what do you need?'" Williams said.

Holly Stanfield, a theater teacher a Bradford High School, is also excited about the changes to the auditorium and is thankful for, "her vision and knowledge," in the renovation process.

"We're thrilled that it's being renovated," Stanfield said. "When we update our facility that gives us even more resources to tell amazing stories with kids."

The total cost of the project is $1,575,000, according to Finnemore.

The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

