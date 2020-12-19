Uptown businesses look to brighter 2021

Uptown merchants are hoping for a brighter future in the coming year.
With a major pandemic, mandatory closures and capacity limits, a major fire and then the devastation of a night of civil unrest, the mid-city business district suffered this year. Some businesses may never recover.
Some, however, are looking ahead.
They say if 2020 was the year of destruction in Kenosha, 2021 will be the year of rebuilding.
Abel Alejo, owner of Uptown’s La Estrella Supermarket, 6200 22nd Ave., now boarded up. It’s a frustrating end to a long year for the neighborhood.
But he’s working on plans to return, rebuild and reopen in 2021.
He is not the only one.
Pandemic then fires
Many business owners have said they hope to reopen next year after a disastrous 2020 which started with the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring.
“Business was slow during March, April and May,” said Yolanda Hernandez, whose Uptown Restaurant, 6134 22nd Ave., under state restrictions, could operate only with 50% capacity. “We began encouraging curbside pickup. The community supported us.”
When things opened in June, neighborhood regulars returned. “We’re a family-run restaurant,” she said. “My husband cooked, and my daughter was a waitress. In June, July and August business started getting good again.”
Hernandez and Alejo said during the summer months it looked as if they would not have to suffer too badly. Alejo began taking orders for tacos he made and sold to bring in some additional revenue.
Then came the destructive civil unrest. Uptown Restaurant and Uptown’s La Estrella Supermarket were total losses.
“It was extremely hard, very emotional. I was in shock,” Hernandez said. “I had to contain myself and keep it strong for myself and my family. I had to look forward. Everything was gone in a few hours. It was our only business. It was our only income.”
Now considering her options, she plans to reopen a restaurant in 2021.
Rebuilding Uptown
Plans now aim at restoring businesses in the heart of a rebuilt Uptown community along 22nd and 23rd avenues.
Gorman & Co., the Madison-area developer that restored the former Elks building creating Downtown’s Stella Hotel & Ballroom, has announced plans to construct a mixed-use retail and residential complex in Uptown.
The $18 million project features 104 apartments and 24,900 square feet of commercial space. Gorman is collaborating on the project with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance using a package of funding including grants.
“We think the housing is crucial for the retail space,” KABA’s vice president Heather Wessling Grosz said. “We think it is a good plan. Then businesses could come back to the block.”
Unit residents would be a built-in customer base who could eat and shop there.
Rebuild even better
Born in Mexico, Alejo came to the United States in 1996. Over the years, he worked for a landscaping company, then a heavy-equipment company before he opened his supermarket. Working for himself was a dream come true.
“I think it is better to have your own business and make your own decisions,” he said.
Determined to reopen late next year with an 8,000-square-foot supermarket, much larger than the previous store. He wants to fill a void caused by the closing of the Pick ‘n Save supermarket on Roosevelt Road.
He says his larger supermarket will carry more fresh vegetables and meats which the Uptown community needs since Pick ‘n Save closed.
Alejo is working on a financing package that includes a combination of grants and loans from Downtown Kenosha Inc., KABA and other sources. He currently is not close to his financial goal. He must replace the equipment he lost with pieces that are expected to cost a lot more than what he had due to depreciation.
“In the coming year, I want to have the blueprint in place. The most important thing is the layout design,” he said.
He is quick to thank Wessling Grosz, Alexandria Binanti with DKI and Nicole Thomsen of 1HOPE because “they’ve been there from day one supporting us and offering us their help. We appreciate it enormously.”
“I feel very optimistic because of the people who are involved making this a reality. They understand how serious I am to rebuild.”
