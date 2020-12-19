Uptown businesses look to brighter 2021

Unit residents would be a built-in customer base who could eat and shop there.

Rebuild even better

Born in Mexico, Alejo came to the United States in 1996. Over the years, he worked for a landscaping company, then a heavy-equipment company before he opened his supermarket. Working for himself was a dream come true.

“I think it is better to have your own business and make your own decisions,” he said.

Determined to reopen late next year with an 8,000-square-foot supermarket, much larger than the previous store. He wants to fill a void caused by the closing of the Pick ‘n Save supermarket on Roosevelt Road.

He says his larger supermarket will carry more fresh vegetables and meats which the Uptown community needs since Pick ‘n Save closed.

Alejo is working on a financing package that includes a combination of grants and loans from Downtown Kenosha Inc., KABA and other sources. He currently is not close to his financial goal. He must replace the equipment he lost with pieces that are expected to cost a lot more than what he had due to depreciation.

“In the coming year, I want to have the blueprint in place. The most important thing is the layout design,” he said.