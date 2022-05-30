 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BREWERS 7, CUBS 6

Urías homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 7-6 in twinbill opener

CHICAGO — Luis Urías lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-6 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Monday.

With the score 4-4, Mike Brosseau singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with two outs and Kolten Wong walked. Urias Urías hit a 3-2 slider for a drive that barely made it over the ivy, his fifth homer this season.

Milwaukee trailed 4-2 before Tyrone Taylor’s two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Swarmer ied the score on a warm afternoon with the wind blowing out.

Jace Peterson lofted a long solo drive for Milwaukee, which won its second straight and dealt the Cubs a second straight loss.

Swarmer and Milwaukee’s Ethan Small made their big league debuts. It marked the first time in Brewers history that both starters made their debuts and the first for the Cubs since 1944.

Swarmer pitched six innings, allowing four runs — one earned — five hits and one walk in six innings. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out six.

Small was charged with two runs and four hits with four strikeouts in 2⅔ innings. The lefty ran into control problems in the third when he walked four.

P.J. Higgins and Rafael Ortega hit solo shots on consecutive pitches off Trevor Kelley in the fourth. Higgins’ homer was his first in the majors; Ortega finished with three hits.

Nico Hoerner had three RBIs on three hits, but the Cubs lost for the fourth time in five games.

Miguel Sánchez (1-1) gave up one hits in two scoreless innings, and Josh Hader worked around a leadoff single by Hoerner in the ninth, striking out three for his 17th save in 17 chances.

Cubs moves

Besides recalling to Swarmer, the Cubs recalled OF Nelson Velázquez from Iowa and added RHP Anderson Espinoza from Double-A Tennessee as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Velázquez started in right and reached on an infield single in his first at-bat.

Trainer’s room

Cubs: Placed OF Jonathan Villar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday, with a mouth injury incurred while training. ... Transferred RHP Ethan Roberts (right shoulder inflammation) to the 6-day IL.

Woodruff placed on injured list

CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain on Monday before their split doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The move is retroactive to May 28.

Woodruff a two-time All-Star, suffered the injury in his previous start, on Friday at St. Louis when he pitched four innings in a loss. He’s 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games this season.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled right-hander Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville.

Manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff was experiencing pain when throwing. He didn’t have an exact schedule for the 29-year-old's return.

“We just need to back off and calm that down before he can throw again,” Counsell said. “It’s just a little hard to predict the timing of that. Certainly it’s possible that it’s short, it’s possible that it’s a little longer until it quiets down.”

Woodruff’s loss is another setback for Milwaukee’s rotation.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta went on the 15-day IL on May 23 with a right posterior shoulder strain. Peralta, an All-Star for the first time last season, is 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA in eight games this season.

