UW Backup: Badgers deliver flat performance in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Looks of dejection occupied the faces of many University of Wisconsin football players Saturday.

The team’s defense had played a stellar game, allowing Iowa fewer yards than any opponent this season, but the Badgers were dominated in the other two phases of the game. Despite controlling the line of scrimmage defensively and forcing the Hawkeyes into nine punts, six of which were three-and-out, UW’s offense and special teams gave away points and set up each of the Hawkeyes’ scoring chances.

The 24-10 loss at Kinnick Stadium ended UW’s win streak at two, and it effectively shut the door on the Badgers’ chances of winning the Big Ten West. That door had been opened wider by Purdue’s upset of Illinois earlier on Saturday, but the Badgers’ chances were — and a slim chance still is — predicated on winning out.

UW had put together a solid offensive drive in the first quarter and held a 3-0 lead when the first special teams disaster struck early in the second quarter.

Badgers senior punter Andy Vujnovich was punting from the UW 5-yard line when defensive end Deontae Craig came off the left side, pushed through safety John Torchio at the personal protector spot and got his forearm on the ball immediately after Vujnovich’s punt. The play set the Hawkeyes up at the UW 17 and they scored two plays later.

Leonhard said UW knew the size of Iowa’s punt rushers would present challenges, and Craig told reporters he’d seen Torchio on film duck his head when blocking for punts. That gave him the idea to cut inside of Torchio and go up field to go for the block.

UW’s special teams woes continued later in the second quarter when Vujnovich missed a chance to pin Iowa deep, booting a touchback from Iowa’s 39, a net of 19 yards of field position. Punt returner Dean Engram erred when he allowed a punt from Iowa’s Tory Taylor to bounce at the 17-yard line, which then rolled and was downed inside the 1.

Engram said he saw Iowa’s Cooper DeJean bearing down on him on the play, so he decided not to field the kick, but it cost the Badgers valuable field position. DeJean made another impactful special teams play on the next series, returning a Vujnovich punt 41 yards to give the offense the ball at UW’s 18.

As bad as UW’s special teams were, their mistakes could’ve been offset if the offense could string drives together or create more big plays than Keontez Lewis’ 51-yard touchdown that pulled UW within 14-10 just before halftime.

UW had two rushing plays gain 10 or more yards, and five passing plays gain 15 or more yards — only one of those seven chunk plays came after halftime. The Badgers totaled 87 yards in the second half, and DeJean returned the interception quarterback Graham Mertz threw in the first half for a touchdown.

Mertz was 16-of-35 passing for 176 yards and two interceptions. It was the third time Mertz attempted 30 or more passes this season, all losses for UW. He was also sacked four times, with starting right guard Trey Wedig struggling mightily keeping the pocket clean. Wedig was benched for senior Michael Furtney midway through the fourth quarter.

Junior receiver Chimere Dike said he appreciated the defensive leaders like Torchio, nose tackle Keeanu Benton and linebacker Nick Herbig weren’t pointing fingers at the offense, but said he knew the group had to play better.

Iowa’s front seven did well containing UW’s rushing attack (51 yards on 31 carries), which was also limited by sophomore Braelon Allen’s strained left shoulder. Allen didn’t look full speed and he avoided contact on a handful of rushes toward the sideline, which he typically doesn’t do. The Hawkeyes’ four-man run used slants and other post-snap movement that UW’s offensive line didn’t handle well.

What’s most disappointing for the Badgers is they played into the only blueprint the Hawkeyes had to win this game. Iowa thrives on creating turnovers and capitalizing on special teams mistakes, and its offense had no success sustaining drives against UW.

But being handed a touchdown by the Badgers offense and two short fields from the special teams units put enough points on the board to kibosh UW’s hopes for a storybook ending to the regular season.