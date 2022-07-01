UW: Badgers have yet to recruit a quarterback in the class of 2023

A platinum sombrero might be making its way to the University of Wisconsin football coaches’ offices.

It’s a rare sight for the Badgers to strike out in recruiting quarterbacks, as the program is typically strong at identifying its targets at the position early and being able to lock one down. But the Badgers don’t have a quarterback committed to the class of 2023 and they sit 0-for-5 on players believed to be their top targets.

The cold spell continued Wednesday when Lincoln Kienholz, a three-star prospect out of South Dakota, committed to the other UW — Washington and coach Kalen DeBoer. Kienholz joined four-star recruits Brayden Dorman (Arizona), JJ Kohl (Iowa State) and Avery Johnson (undecided, but UW not in top three) in turning down pitches from the Badgers. Add in the staff’s failed pursuit of transfer Caleb Williams (USC) and the Badgers’ whiff rate is a bit concerning for this class.

UW’s offense can create some challenges when recruiting quarterbacks. The run-first identity that’s been a hallmark of the program for decades doesn’t match what top-tier QBs are doing in high school, and the Badgers don’t have a track record of sending quarterbacks to the NFL. Russell Wilson in 2012 was the last UW quarterback drafted and the highest ever as the 12th pick in the third round. But those factors were present when the Badgers landed current starter Graham Mertz, a four-star prospect who held offers from many elite programs.

A situation unique to this cycle that could’ve had an impact was the program not having a full-time recruiting staff for about 10 months. Quarterbacks are offered scholarships earlier in their careers than other positions, typically by the start of their junior years in high school, and the relationship-building phase of the recruitment takes place over a longer period of time. UW head coach Paul Chryst was also the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season, so while he did recruit, he was pulled in multiple directions.

And while Bobby Engram’s hire as offensive coordinator brought even more NFL cachet to UW’s staff, Engram didn’t arrive with established relationships with prep quarterbacks he was recruiting elsewhere.

The entire quarterback room for this year’s UW team — Mertz, Chase Wolf, Deacon Hill and Myles Burkett — has at least one year of eligibility left after this season, so that could play a role in how recruits view their path to the field at UW.

It’s not unprecedented for the Badgers to not sign a scholarship quarterback in a class. As recently as 2020, the program didn’t bring in a scholarship quarterback, instead opting for a walk-on in Daniel Wright, who gave up football after a year and is now a hot prospect as a college pitcher and playing for the Madison Mallards.

UW trusts its development process for Hill and Burkett, two talented but raw three-star recruits who need more seasoning to be able to play, but creating depth and increasing competition at the position requires adding a player to this class if Wolf chooses to graduate and move on this winter.

It’s possible there’s a wild-card recruit whom the UW coaching staff has circled and is waiting to offer once this dead period ends July 24. Other options include Badgers coaches continuing to recruit committed prospects hoping for a flip, or they could set their sights on a walk-on target and use the quarterback scholarship elsewhere.

Another possibility is holding the scholarship for a transfer who emerges this fall or winter and putting their recruiting energy into the class of 2024. UW has offers out to four uncommitted four-star quarterbacks in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ database. CJ Carr, a five-star recruit in that class, had the Badgers in his top five before choosing Notre Dame.

Perhaps it will take Engram’s tweaks to the offense being on display this fall to sway a future quarterback on the UW program’s merits. But Engram and new head of recruiting Mickey Turner could use a hit, and a QB, soon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0