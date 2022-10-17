UW: Badgers lose WR to transfer portal

The University of Wisconsin football team lost a third player to the transfer portal in the past eight days with receiver Markus Allen announcing his decision to leave the program.

Allen, a redshirt freshman from Dayton, Ohio, was a four-star prospect in UW’s 2021 recruiting class according to Rivals, and a three-star per 247Sports. He played in nine games for the Badgers, six of which came this season, but he wasn’t able to crack the top trio of receivers despite his size (6-foot-1, 211 pounds) and athleticism.

“First want to thank everyone in the Wisconsin Football program for everything they’ve done up to this point,” Allen wrote in a social media post announcing his decision. “For helping me academically and athletically from the strength staff all the way down to the trainers. Truly love the bonds I’ve made with great people and the memories with brothers. Thank you Coach Chryst & the Coaching Staff for giving me an opportunity at the University of Wisconsin. With that being said I would like to announce that I officially have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. With 3 years remaining of NCAA Eligibility.”

A message left Allen was not immediately returned Sunday night.

He was the No. 4 receiver for UW this season behind Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis. Allen played 108 snaps this year, according to PFF, but didn’t play Saturday at Michigan State. Allen had 10 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown in his career. His lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter against Northwestern.

“It was very exciting, being the first career touchdown,” Allen told the State Journal. “A lot of emotions. Working, busting my tail to get to this point, felt very good, you know what I mean? And just seeing the guys on the sidelines, their response, that meant the most to me.”

Allen’s transfer comes on the heels of quarterback Deacon Hill deciding to leave the program Oct. 9 and offensive lineman Logan Brown being dismissed from the team prior to announcing his transfer Oct. 12. New transfer rules allow UW players to enter the transfer portal through Nov. 1, 30 days after former UW coach Paul Chryst was fired.