UW: Badgers prep for Buckeyes on the road

Wisconsin football showed a complete performance Saturday, which was needed with its toughest test on the remaining schedule looming.

The Badgers dominated New Mexico State in a 66-7 rout inside Camp Randall Stadium. UW (2-1) controlled all three phases of the game, cut down its mistakes and provided explosive plays to change the game's complexion.

Next up is a foe the program has not seen much success against in the series history: No. 3 Ohio State (3-0).

“I think that if we want to get to where we're going to be, it's obviously one of the teams we're gonna have to beat on that road," UW offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini said. "Ohio State's been really good over the past couple of years. They've really dominated the Big Ten, but we're excited to go show them what we could do.

“They're obviously a really great team with a lot of great players. It all comes down to how they play that Saturday, so I'm excited to see how we do.”

The Badgers have lost eight in a row to the Buckeyes with UW’s last win coming at home in 2010. Ohio State leads the all-time series 61-18-5. The Badgers are 7-31-3 in Columbus.

For the program to pull off an upset in the Horseshoe, every phase of Wisconsin's game will need to play its best against one of the nation’s premier offenses and most revamped defenses.

A succinct objective: Don’t replicate what took place in the loss to Washington State. UW committed 11 penalties for 106 yards, coughed up the ball three times, missed two field goals and allowed a kickoff coverage gaffe to start the second half, which became a recipe ripe for disaster at home.

To upset Ohio State on the road, quarterback Graham Mertz believes the Badgers have “got to do our job every day in the film room and during practice.”

“I was proud of how the guys responded this week and had a really good week of practice,” Mertz said. “I think that's all this game’s about. Every day, you’ve got to max it out. You got to be locked in during meetings. You gotta go to class, and be locked in during class.

“You got to be a man. I think for this team, we’ve got to take it day-by-day and just enjoy the process of the week. This week, they did a great job of that. It's just how do we do that again, just do it a little bit better.”

UW’s offense has shown improvements, of note a balanced approach (218.3 yards per game rushing, 260.3 passing). That will be needed to take on an Ohio State defense that only allowed 11 points and 264.5 points per game through its first two games.

Mertz has taken considerable steps early this season, completing 71% of his throws for 697 yards and six touchdowns to two interceptions. Four Badgers have caught touchdowns in three games, compared to six players in all of 2021.

The last time the Badgers won in Columbus was 2004, a 24-13 win where its current defensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard, tied for the team lead in tackles (six).

The Buckeyes averaged 466.5 yards and 33 points per game entering this weekend with a formidable quarterback (C.J. Stroud), an all-Big Ten running back (TreVeyon Henderson) and an assembly line of talented wide receivers (Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba) stepping up after the Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson departed for the NFL.

Can the Badgers contain this offense?

UW’s defense once again has shown itself as a strength, allowing only 24 total points and an average of 246 yards per game. Opponents’ rushing attacks have been shut down, a calling card of Leonhard’s units (76 yards per game on 2.7 yards per carry), but the Badgers have not faced a back the caliber of Henderson (178 yards on 25 carries in two contests) yet.

The Badgers shot themselves in the foot with three turnovers in the loss to the Cougars, but they must create takeaways to give themselves a shot. Leonhard’s defense has generated seven interceptions via seven different players, showing that multiple players can contribute to “sudden change” opportunities for the offense.

“That means a lot to me,” sixth-year cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr., a Kentucky transfer, said. “Honestly, it’s the first year I’d say I feel that way. Anytime the defense is out there, any of us can make a play at any time of the game. That's good to see.

“Being an older guy, it's good to see what type of defense I’m going out there with. Anytime we’re out there, every drive we feel confident because we feel like any of us can make a play … definitely a game-changing play, too.”