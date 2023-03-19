It had been a quiet few weeks for Badgers men’s basketball sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn.

He hadn’t shot well in the team’s two postseason games entering Sunday’s second-round game of the National Invitation Tournament against Liberty at the Kohl Center, though he was still creating chances for his teammates as a facilitator.

But he put together his best scoring performance in his college career to help the Badgers advance to the NIT quarterfinals for the first time in program history as UW came back to beat Liberty 75-71.

Hepburn scored 27 points, a UW career-high, and did almost all of his damage in the paint. Steven Crowl started hot and scored 14 points in the first half, but he was in foul trouble after a skirmish just before halftime gave him three fouls and he picked up his fourth with 10 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the second half.

UW struggled from 3-point range all afternoon, going 1 of 15, with the only make being Max Klesmit’s go-ahead shot with 2:09 left. Klesmit made a driving layup with 42 seconds to go to put the Badgers ahead for good, and made two free throws in the final seconds.

Size matters

The Badgers utilized their size advantage in the frontcourt from the opening tip, feeding the ball inside to Crowl and senior forward Tyler Wahl on nearly every possession. The 7-foot Crowl was physical, but more importantly patient, when backing down 6-foot-9 Liberty forward Blake Preston. Crowl scored twice in the first half by waiting for Preston to jump following a drop step, then shooting over him.

Liberty’s two tallest players stand 6-foot-9 and UW did all it could to get inside and challenge the Flames with its size. Liberty started to send double teams at Crowl in the second half, and he responded with crisp passes that led to a pair of layups for Wahl.

Crowl had 14 points in the first half on 7-of-8 shooting, with all his points coming in the paint. The Badgers finished with 46 of their points in the paint.

Hepburn works inside

Hepburn entered the game struggling with his shot, going 3 of 16 from the field in the Badgers’ first two postseason games. But he caught fire against the Flames, shooting 7 of 11 in the first half to score 19 points, then going 2 of 9 in the second to finish with 27.

He found his groove attacking the basket, using his speed to get by defenders and then his size to shoot over the ones that stayed with him. He created two three-point plays on drives in the first half and put Liberty freshman point guard Colin Porter on the bench with two fouls. Hepburn also shot all seven of UW’s free throws in the first half, making five.

Hepburn made a jumper with 10:07 left in the first half, then didn’t attempt another until the 11:57 mark of the second.

Wahl is Mr. Second Half

With his future murky as he decides if he’ll return for another season at UW, Wahl helped extend the Badgers’ season with a strong second half.

He had 14 points and three rebounds after halftime, and took over the post-up role vacated by Crowl when the latter was in foul trouble. His scoring inside helped UW keep pace and he tied the game multiple times in the second half.