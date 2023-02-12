LINCOLN, Neb. — Greg Gard said he was brutally honest with his University of Wisconsin men's basketball team in the Pinnacle Bank Arena locker room after Saturday's defeat.

"We got what we deserved," the UW coach said after the 73-63 overtime loss to Nebraska.

The defensive effort that forced six turnovers in a span of 11 Cornhuskers possessions around the halftime break suddenly was nowhere to be found. The 3-pointers that had been going in suddenly were clanking away.

It added up to a disheartening defeat for a team on the NCAA Tournament bubble that couldn't absorb such a result.

"Too soft," Badgers guard Max Klesmit said about both sides of the ball. "We didn't play hard enough down the stretch."

How did a 17-point lead turn into a deficit in the course of less than five minutes? The short answer is UW let Nebraska sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga get hot.

The junior guard had only five points at halftime and was 1 of 3 on 3-pointers. He was stuck on the same figures when Steven Crowl made a layup to put the Badgers ahead 45-28 with just over 16 minutes remaining in the second half.

The directions changed at both ends after that point, and that's where the details got ugly for UW.

The Badgers came away with points on only seven of their final 27 possessions of regulation and one of 10 in overtime. Ten of the possessions ended with a 3-point attempt; only one went in.

Connor Essegian missed three shots from behind the arc during the 20-2 Nebraska run that turned a 17-point deficit into a one-point lead. The freshman made only one of his last eight shots in regulation — four of them 3-pointers — and missed both of his long-range tries in overtime.

The offensive frustration with not finishing in the post came up on the Badgers' final play of regulation out of a timeout with 18.2 seconds left and 16 on the shot clock.

It was clear from Gard's answer afterward about what he wanted out of his players on that play that there was a disconnect.

"Get in the paint," he said. "We've got to get in the paint."

Why didn't they, with Chucky Hepburn taking a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired that missed?

"We had the ball way out top," Gard said. "We have to make an effort to get in the paint."

Hepburn said he didn't see any options develop besides taking the shot himself.

"I wanted to attack," he said. "It felt like everybody was just cluttered. I just didn't want to turn the ball over."

Even when they did get in the paint earlier in the game, the Badgers had trouble finishing. Crowl was 4 of 11 on 2-pointers and Tyler Wahl was 1 of 6. Reserve forward Carter Gilmore didn't attempt a shot in nearly nine minutes of playing time.

On defense, the Badgers saw Tominaga make four 3-pointers in less than five minutes to first chip away at the deficit and then put the Huskers in the lead.

Nebraska scored 20 points in its next nine possessions after Crowl's layup put the Badgers up by 17. Only one was empty, and that included one of two Huskers offensive rebounds during the stretch.

Gard said Tominaga, who finished with a game-high 22 points, feeds off momentum. The Badgers let him have all of it.

"It was Jekyll and Hyde between who we were in the first half defensively and who we were in the second half after the 17-minute mark," Gard said.

The Badgers had to focus on Tominaga once he got going. He had 30 points in a win against Penn State on Feb. 5 and 24 in a loss to Michigan on Wednesday.

"And then everything went haywire from there," Wahl said. "Defensively, we weren't good. ... In that second half, we just couldn't get a stop. We let some guys get open that specifically on the scouting were don't let them get open. We were just losing our guys, leaving our guys, turning the ball over. A whole bunch of things that's not Wisconsin basketball."

Failures at both ends of the court left the Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten) with a head-scratching loss when they had a chance to bring their league record back to even.

"There were moments where we still could have taken off, even with the crowd going," Hepburn said. "But we just couldn't score and they just kept scoring. We can't do that in close games like those."