UW FOOTBALL

UW: Badgers suffer an injury blow ahead of the season opener

The University of Wisconsin quarterback room will start the season shorthanded before the Badgers' first snap.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst said Monday that backup quarterback Chase Wolf suffered a leg injury at practice last week that will sideline the fifth-year senior. Chryst said he was uncertain how long Wolf would be out.

"You feel terrible for him," Chryst said. "I really liked what he was doing in camp."

WISN-TV sports director Dario Melendez reported early Monday morning via Twitter that Wolf suffered a torn meniscus.

Wolf is listed on UW's initial depth chart as UW's No. 2 quarterback behind fourth-year junior Graham Mertz. The former three-star recruit has completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in 10 career games with the Badgers. He connected on 8 of 16 throws for 124 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the four contests last season.

"When he can get back, he'll be ready to go," Chryst said.

Mertz and Wolf are the only two quarterbacks on the roster who have played meaningful game snaps for UW heading into this season. Redshirt freshman Deacon Hill and freshmen Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe are the other three quarterbacks behind Wolf.

"They're in that stage where they have to keep developing," Chryst said. "It's always a little bit more difficult at this point, but there are enough opportunities for us, and that's what we've got to do. Couldn't sit here right now and tell you who's further ahead or not."

