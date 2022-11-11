UW: Badgers' third down conversions are up with Mertz and Dike

Graham Mertz didn’t have much time or much of a window to fit a pass on a third-and-long late in the third quarter last week against Maryland.

The University of Wisconsin quarterback hung in the pocket long enough and absorbed a hit after he delivered a strike to junior receiver Chimere Dike, who’d gotten Terrapins defensive back Tarheeb Still to turn his hips and run just enough that Still couldn’t react to Dike’s deep curl route in time to break up the play. Dike’s catch converted a third-and-16 on what would become an important field-goal drive.

UW has been significantly better on third down this season than it was a year ago. The Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) are converting 42.1% of their third-down chances after moving the chains on just 33.7% of them in 2021. That 33.7% was the program’s worst third-down mark since 1989 (also 33.7%). Mertz and Dike’s connection has been a big piece of why UW ranks fifth in the Big Ten and tied for 46th in the FBS on third down.

“I think third downs, we call it the money down, you can really extend drives and turn drives from punts into scoring opportunities and give you, obviously, more plays and more opportunities to put the ball in the end zone,” said Dike, a Waukesha native who’s having his best college season. “It’s something that I take a lot of pride in and been able to connect on a good amount this year.”

Dike has been one of the most efficient receivers in the country on third down. He leads the FBS in receiving touchdowns (five) and yards per route run (4.39) on third down, per PFF, and he’s tied for sixth nationally with 13 catches that convert a third down. Dike’s 303 yards receiving on third down rank third in the FBS, and Mertz has a near-perfect passer rating (157.2) when targeting Dike on third down.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Engram is having Dike line up in the slot on almost every third down, which gives the receiver extra space to work with but also can create a challenge of navigating through multiple defenders’ zones. Engram said he believes Dike is playing fast and confident in what the game plans have asked of him.

“I think as you mature as a player, he understands defenses better,” Engram said. “So he's seeing defenses knowing off of leverage, based on safety rotation, what they want to do. Just post snap, you got to be in tune to what you're doing after the snap because teams are going to make you adjust. They want to make the quarterback read after the ball’s snapped. So I think with him, his experience has really helped him get better in those areas.”

Mertz has been smart on third downs, with 32 of his 38 completions covering the needed distance. He’s only throwing short of the first-down marker 25.7% of the time on third down, and his passer rating of 97.3 ranks third among Big Ten starters.

There’s no trepidation when it’s third down and the Badgers need a conversion, Mertz said.

“The guys are ready,” he said. “I know I'm ready in any situation. And I think that knowing that the guys, they're in a spot where no matter what the situation is, they just got to go win their one-on-one rep and I'm going to put it on 'em. So yeah, we've got really good confidence in the huddle.”

UW will need to remain efficient against Iowa’s defense, which allows third-down conversions just 30.6% of the time. The Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3) have faced the most third downs in the conference (144).

Iowa’s defense relies on zone coverages, which keep defensive backs’ eyes on Mertz and have them ready to attack an overthrow or a tipped pass. The Hawkeyes’ 10 interceptions are tied for third in the Big Ten. Mertz said no matter how good Iowa’s defense is, the Badgers can’t afford to be hesitant or take elements of down-field passing out of the attack. Engram agreed.

“We can't be passive, but we can't be reckless either,” Engram said. “I think there’s a balance there.”

Engram early this week watched the Hawkeyes’ Week 2 game against Iowa State, in which the Cyclones put together 14- and 21-play drives. That can serve as a model, he said, that teams can extend series on the Hawkeyes if they’re smart.

Converting third downs amid the crowd noise of Kinnick Stadium on Saturday will especially difficult. UW has converted 51.3% of its third downs in road games but went 4 of 12 on third down in its last road tilt at Michigan State.

Dike visited Iowa as a high schooler and knows the atmosphere will be something to contend with.

“It’s one of the best stadiums in the country,” Dike said. “I mean, we play in a lot of really good stadiums and really good atmospheres, so I think you got to embrace it and obviously it's going to be a hostile environment, but there's something fun in that. You earn that hostile environment, the ability to play in that. So I'm excited to have the challenge. We're facing a really good Iowa defense, Iowa football team. It’ll be great challenge for us.”