UW BKC: Badger offense heats up in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s offense heated up once again to carry them to a close victory over Southern Cal.

The Badgers, who trailed by as many as seven points in the first half, pulled out a 64-59 victory on Friday to finish in third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

UW utilized a 12-5 run over the last 4 minutes, 33 seconds of the first half to gain a two-point lead heading into halftime. Jordan Davis scored five of his eight first-half points in that stretch.

It was back and forth for a majority of the second half until Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn hit back-to-back shots to give UW a five-point lead with 1:07 remaining.

NBA prospect Boogie Ellis scored his only points of the second half to bring it back to 62-59 with 50 seconds left.

Hepburn’s steal and layup with 11 seconds left iced the game.

The Badgers (5-1) forced 14 turnovers and scored 15 points off those mistakes to help offset a 36-32 rebounding deficit and hot 3-point shooting team. Their defense was particularly better in the second half.

Ellis, USC’s leading scorer, was held to 1-for-7 shooting in the second half after going 5 for 9 in the first. He typically averages 18.5 points per game, but was held to 15. As a team, the Trojans converted 50% of first-half shots but were held to 33.3% in the second half.

Three Badgers players scored more than 10 points. Hepburn had a game-high 17. Wahl and freshman Connor Essegian added an additional 14 and 12, respectively. The team shot 44.6%.

UW walks away from the Battle 4 Atlantis 2-1 with its lone loss coming in overtime against No. 3 Kansas, the reigning national champions.

Here are three things that stood out.

Hepburn breaks out of slump

Hepburn has not had a good showing in the first two games at the Battle 4 Atlantis, combining for eight points on 3-of-19 (15.8%) shooting.

The sophomore came out with a bang against USC hitting his first two 3-pointers to open the scoring for the Badgers. He finished the first half with nine points on 3-of-4 3-point shooting with his last bucket of the stanza at 8:14.

He kicked off the second half scoring, too, with a second-chance layup. He finished the game making 7 of 13 shots (53.8%). His layup to seal the game gave him eight second-half points.

First half 3-point showers

Neither UW nor USC are particularly great 3-point shooting teams converting 33.3% and 29.5% of attempts this season, respectively. That wasn’t the case for the first half as both teams showcased their unproven ability to hit long-range shots.

The Badgers had five different players hit 3-pointers, led by Hepburn’s nine on 3-for-4 shooting. Essegian only made one of his two first-half attempts, but it tied up the game at 16 with 12:02 left in the half. Steven Crowl, Davis and Isaac Lindsey also hit 3-pointers for the team to go a combined 7-for-16.

UW entered the game with the best 3-point defense in the country. The Badgers held their opponents to 17.8% 3-point shooting through the first five games. USC went 6-for-13, which included nine of Ellis’ 13 first-half points coming from 3-point range.

Peterson went a perfect 2-for-2 and Milwaukee native Kobe Johnson rounded the Trojans out with the final 3-pointer. He finished with eight points, one off a career high set Thursday against Brigham Young.

The Trojans (4-3) were 5 for 10 from the perimeter in the second half and finished 11-for-23 (47.8%) shooting on 3-pointers for the game.

It takes everyone

Nobody was dominant for the Badgers. Coach Greg Gard played nine players and all but two scored.

Davis didn’t score against Kansas, but came back to add eight points all of which came in the first half. He also had a huge pair of offensive rebounds that resulted in a layup to cut USC’s lead to just three points with 4:33 left in the first half.

Essegian stepped up in the second half, when he scored nine of his 12 points and grabbed three of his four rebounds. He also drew three separate fouls on defense to cause the Trojans to turn the ball over.