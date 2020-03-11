UW campuses in Madison, Milwaukee suspend classes; no changes at UW-Parkside

College campuses across Wisconsin are making unprecedented changes due to the pandemic of coronavirus/COVID-19.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will suspend all in-person classes for at least three weeks and will be doing all instruction online only after an extended spring break.
The university, Wisconsin’s largest in terms of enrollment, has asked students to move out of residence halls at the start of spring break and has asked them not to return until at least April 10.
And the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced that it is extending spring break by one week, having it start on March 15 and end March 29. The majority of classes will be taken online after the extended spring break concludes.
A UW-Milwaukee employee is being tested for the coronavirus after becoming ill and having contact with someone who had been in a country with a Level 3 coronavirus warning.
And UW-Green Bay announced Wednesday that classes, starting on March 23, “will be taught via alternative delivery methods” and not through typical face-to-face instruction. Once spring break begins, students “are strongly encouraged to go home and remain home until further notice,” according to an announcement sent to UW-Green Bay students on Wednesday.
But UW-Parkside in Somers is continuing business as usual (mostly) for the time being.
“All of the different options are being explored. But we have made no decision to change classes as they are being offered all semester long,” said John Mielke, Parkside’s director of strategic communications.
Parkside’s spring break is later than other UW System schools. It doesn’t start until March 23.
Students who have been studying abroad from Parkside are remaining where they are, because they are all in low-risk areas. However, several planned study abroad trips — to Italy, France and South Korea — have been canceled.
At Carthage College it’s a similar story.
Carthage students are on spring break right now; they are expected to return to campus Sunday.
During that time, the school has set up a “Coronavirus Preparedness Team” comprised of senior leadership and the school’s already established Emergency Management Team.
“That team is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak. ... We’re carefully evaluating all options. At this time, we haven’t made any decisions, but we are closely monitoring the coronavirus daily,” said Brandon Rook, public relations manager. “Right now it’s business as usual.”
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association said Wednesday in a released statement that the WIAA state girls basketball tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and the boys basketball sectionals scheduled for this week will continue as planned.
Global concerns
UW-Milwaukee’s and UW-Madison’s decisions are not isolated. Colleges across the U.S. are taking similar precautions by taking classes online only, including Harvard University, Cornell University in New York and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
And countries around the world are closing or tightening borders, and some have issued region-wide quarantines, to try to slow the virus.
