EUGENE Ore. — University of Wisconsin men's basketball senior forward Tyler Wahl said he doesn’t see what Oregon did to him in Tuesday’s National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal often in the Big Ten.

Time after time during the Badgers’ eventual 61-58 win over the Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena, the 6-foot-9 Wahl found himself right underneath the rim with hardly any distance between him and the cylinder. But time after time, he had nowhere to move.

“They're super long,” Wahl said. “They're super athletic.”

Oregon took full advantage of UW’s lack of experience dealing with that type of player, and for keeping UW’s bigs off the scoreboard, the Ducks’ “jumping around” and “looking for blocks all the time” strategy worked. Wahl scored just five points and forward Steven Crowl — who had been the Badgers’ NIT star so far — had nine points. Wahl and Crowl shot a combined 5 of 19 from the field.

But as has been the case throughout the entirety of UW’s three-game winning streak through the NIT, it adapted. Crowl and Wahl couldn’t score. But they could pass and attack offensive boards. UW’s interior duo’s combined eight offensive rebounds (five for Wahl and three for Crowl) and nine assists (six for Wahl and three from Crowl) were enough to give the Badgers (20-14) a slight bump against the first team that outsized them in the whole tournament.

“Those are hustle plays,” Gard said. “Those are opportunities we talked about all the time: nobody owns the ball once in the air.”

The strategy in the last couple of NIT matchups for UW was fairly straightforward: The Badgers have the tallest player on the floor in 7-footer Steven Crowl, and UW was going to use him. The Badgers pushed inside to Crowl in the post and he carried UW in its win over Bradley, then set the tone against Liberty. But that wasn’t as simple against Oregon. In fact, the Badgers entered Tuesday anticipating the Ducks’ length could cause them problems.

Crowl, a mainstay in the paint the last few contests, floated out to the perimeter early and often. That wasn’t entirely intentional, Gard said, and some of his looks from the perimeter came organically within the offense.

Crowl missed both of his first-half looks from 3-point range and despite the ball swinging toward him outside the 3-point arc a few more times, he never put another shot up. But down low where Oregon’s 2-point field goal percentage defense ranks No. 15 in the country (45.1%) per KenPom, things were perhaps even worse.

“They’re not giving up a lot at the rim,” Gard said.

Even using Crowl as a decoy to create space didn’t work. Early in the first half, Crowl boxed out his defender to seal off a driving lane for Klesmit, but Oregon still blocked Klesmit’s layup by crashing from the weak side. Crowl was in perfect position for an offensive rebound, but couldn’t even turn and look for a teammate to pass to with the pressure the Ducks put on him. So, the shot clock expired and UW left the possession empty.

Wahl struggled even more: pump-faking, flailing, spinning — anything to get a shot up at the basket. First they were blocked, then he got a few shots up, but all of his shots from the interior missed. His one field goal was a 3-pointer, just his 10th make and 34th attempt from beyond the arc on the year. With Crowl standing out there, too, the Badgers were seemingly off what they wanted to do offensively.

“(Length) was really the key to Steven (being) around the perimeter a little bit more than we're used to,” Klesmit said. “It’s a credit to the size they have.”

But Gard said that he still wanted to go to Crowl “when we can.” And, on Wahl constantly getting blocked under the rim, he said “don’t make it a bigger deal than it is.” He told Wahl at halftime about a game when he coached under Bo Ryan at UW-Stevens Point where the team was blocked 19 times (he might have made that number up, he said, but joked the media could find a box score). There are other ways to impact the game.

So, Wahl started passing. Crowl and he both crashed the offensive boards. Despite a continuation of the struggles to hit interior shots, Wahl and Crowl were much more composed from earlier in the game when they each air-mailed passes back outside over a double team, one by Wahl which led to a turnover. UW turned it over just twice in the second half after giving the ball up eight times in the first.

UW gradually chipped away after Oregon went up seven, losing some ground, then gaining it back before UW pulled within four, 55-51, after freshman Connor Essegian's 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the game. On this play, the Badgers didn’t shy away from the interior.

Wahl had the ball in the post and Crowl filled in the weak side. The double came and Wahl bounced it to Crowl, who converted on a layup. It cut the lead to two points and opened up for UW’s late 3-point barrage.

“Once I got my third or fourth (shot) blocked, I said ‘I'm done shooting,’” Wahl said. “‘(I’m) going to pass a little bit.’

And it worked.