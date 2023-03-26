One main question many pondered heading into spring practices involved just how the University of Wisconsin football’s defense will line up under coordinator Mike Tressel.

Tressel said working to “mesh the elite” of the Badgers’ previous 3-4 defense that utilized a 2-4-5 nickel package and the 3-3-5 scheme Tressel deployed at Cincinnati.

The answer during Saturday's first of 15 spring practices? A familiar grouping.

UW lined up in 2-4-5 personnel. The first-team defense consisted of the following:

Defensive linemen: Rodas Johnson and Isaiah Mullens (James Thompson Jr. received first-team reps alongside Johnson in at least one 11-on-11 drive against the first-team offense)

Outside linebackers: Darryl Peterson and C.J. Goetz

Inside linebackers: Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner

Cornerbacks: Alexander Smith, Jason Maitre (slot) and Ricardo Hallman

Safeties: Hunter Wohler and Travian Blaylock/Kamo’i Latu (Latu received first-team reps alongside Wohler later in practice, and Blaylock received some reps with sophomore Austin Brown with the second-team)

Though, depth charts do not mean as much over five months away from the 2023 season opener.

Here are two other observations on UW’s defense.

New faces amongst the two-deep

Maitre, a sixth-year defensive back who transferred from Boston College, made a nice play to make a stop on a Braleon Allen reception in the backfield. Maitre was the lone new Badger amongst the first-team defense, but there were a few others that received snaps thereafter.

Defensive end Jeff Pietrowski Jr., a Michigan State transfer, lined up off the edge Saturday opposite redshirt junior Kaden Johnson as the second duo up after Peterson and Goetz. UW assistant Matt Mitchell told reporters March 6 that Pietrowski, listed at 6 foot 2 and 244 pounds, would play the boundary outside linebacker position.

True freshmen Jonas Duclona and Jace Arnold appeared to receive some reps with the second-team cornerback unit that included redshirt freshman Avyonne Jones and redshirt junior Amaun Williams.

“Honestly, I think all of our young guys have impressed me,” Smith said Monday. “I think they've come in and worked super hard. Jonas, Jace and Braedyn (Moore), all of those guys have come in and really hit it and it showed that they want to be here and they want to be great.”

Moore, a former four-star recruit, actually received some work in the slot with the reserves after the first- and second-team units Saturday. UW currently lists the 6-2, 197-pound defensive back as a safety.

Darian Varner, a defensive end transfer from Temple, did not participate Saturday due to injury. The former All-American Athletic Conference honoree was seen on crutches during practice.

Third-year corner stands out

Hallman worked on the outside in the first cornerback group and more than held his own against the Badgers’ wide receivers. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound redshirt sophomore read an early Tanner Mordecai pass and nearly picked it off.

Mordecai, the sixth-year Southern Methodist transfer, saw another incompletion thanks in part to the third-year cornerback a few series later.

Hallman played in 10 games in 2022, according to UW, though PFF credits the South Florida native with only three defensive snaps in the regular season after the Michigan State game. The outlet reports that Hallman played 30 snaps in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State to conclude his redshirt freshman campaign.

“I think honestly everybody in the room has a chance to make a jump,” Smith said. “With the new coaching staff, it's kind of like a clean slate. Everybody has to show what they can do, what strengths they have, what weaknesses they need to work on.

“But if I would pick one person, I would probably just pick Ricardo Hallman, just because of his experience. He played a lot last year and I think he's ready to take that next step as well.”