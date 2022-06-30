UW: Details on Gard's new contract

Details on Gard's new contract

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s new contract agreement, dated June 10, puts him as one of the highest-paid Big Ten men’s basketball coaches.

The Board of Regents voted on a new employment agreement and additional compensation agreement for Gard at its meeting earlier this month. The new agreement increased his base salary, additional compensation and buyout for termination, and it extended the deal through 2027.

Gard’s total pay for the upcoming season was increased to $3.55 million. That will grow by $100,000 per year until he reaches $3.95 million for the 2026-27 season.

Gard was paid $2.65 million in 2021-22 and was scheduled to make $2.75 million next season. The new salary figure is a 29% increase over what he was scheduled to be paid under his old agreement.

Gard’s new total compensation would rank second among Big Ten coaches listed in USA Today’s most recent coaches salary database, which was updated March 15. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo made about $8.34 million, which included a $4 million retention bonus. Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg, Illinois’ Brad Underwood and Michigan’s Juwan Howard all made $3.5 million last season.

The 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year’s buyout increased to $12 million for the next three years, before falling to $8 million in the fourth year and $5 million for the final year of the deal. His previous buyout was at $1 million, down from a max of $3 million at the start of his original contract.

A Sweet 16 bonus also was added to Gard’s contract. He would earn $100,000 in addition to UW’s regular postseason bonus policy, which pays coaches, assistants and strength coaches a percentage of their base salary for various postseason benchmarks. UW last made the Sweet 16 in 2017.

Gard will enter his eighth season in the fall, and he’s been named Big Ten Coach of the Year twice. The Badgers are 144-78 since he took over after Bo Ryan resigned early in the 2015-16 season.

