The University of Wisconsin men's basketball tam will play away from the Kohl Center for the first time in the National Invitation Tournament against a team that has only lost two of its last 10 games on its home floor.

The No. 2-seed Badgers (19-14) will face top-seeded Oregon (21-14) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

UW advanced to play the Ducks after a 75-71 win over Liberty on Sunday, the second of two wins in Madison. Here’s what to know about the Ducks.

History with the Badgers

The Badgers and Oregon have met in the postseason quite a lot recently, playing the Ducks in three NCAA tournament games over the last 10 years. That makes the Ducks UW’s most-frequent opponent after the Big Ten tournament over the last 10 seasons.

The first matchup, an 85-77 win for UW, came March 22, 2014 followed by a rematch exactly a year later, which UW won 72-65 during the Badgers' run to the national championship game. The Ducks got the better of the Badgers in the third meeting with a 72-54 win March 22, 2019.

No problem advancing

After a near-miss of the NCAA Tournament, one of the next four out of the field of 68 like the Badgers, the Ducks earned a No. 1-seed in the NIT and have played up to that level ever since. Oregon has won each of its first two games of the tournament by at least 14 points with an average margin of victory of 20 points per game.

The Ducks’ first matchup of the tournament was with UC Irvine. The second game this season, Oregon lost to the Anteaters 69-56 in a game that was also played in Eugene. It was one of the Ducks’ five home losses this year. In the rematch, Oregon won by 26 points.

Star nursing an injury

N'Faly Dante, who was expected to be one of the most dominant bigs in the bottom left portion of the bracket, has missed the first two games of the NIT with an ankle injury. He averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and has 23 games this season with at least 10 points. Dante is also Oregon’s best shot-blocker, recording 12 multi-block games, including four-block and five-block performances.

Without Dante, redshirt junior forward Lok Wur has taken his place in the starting lineup and has struggled, shooting just 3 of 10 from the field with six combined rebounds in two starts.

Sophomore center Nate Bittle has seen the biggest increase in his production and minutes. He scored 17 points in 23 minutes against UC Irvine and played 26 minutes against UCF and scored 21, which included 13 rebounds

Length a factor again for UW

Badgers center Steven Crowl has been able to take advantage of some smaller bigs over UW’s first two NIT games. That won’t be the case Tuesday. Oregon has the fifth-tallest team in the nation averaging 6-feet-5.8, per KenPom. The Ducks don’t have a player shorter than 6-2 in its regular rotation with several members at or around 7-foot.

If Dante is able to return for the quarterfinal matchup with the Badgers, Oregon will likely deploy a starting lineup that features the 6-11 and lengthy Dante playing alongside the 7-footer Bittle. Off the bench, 7-footer Kel'el Ware has played 16-plus minutes in each of the last three games for the Ducks.

Difficult to defend

Oregon can score, and its many taller and skilled players makes them hard to stop on any given possession. The Ducks are one of the slowest-moving teams in the country, the 205th-fastest tempo in the nation per KenPom and its 18 seconds per possession ranked 222nd. But the Ducks make the most of its chances with the 34th-ranked adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom.

The Ducks have three players averaging 12.2 points per game or more and eight players who average more than 5 points per game. Oregon has handed out starts to 11 different players throughout the season, an ability to go deep into its bench even as the Ducks deal with a few injuries of late.