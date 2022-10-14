UW edge for Oct. 15

The University of Wisconsin football team kicked off the Jim Leonhard era with a convincing win at Northwestern last week. The Badgers will try to keep the momentum rolling when they travel to East Lansing for Saturday's game at Michigan State. Here's a look at Who Has The Edge in the meeting between the Badgers and Spartans.

When the Badgers have the ball

Bobby Engram's debut as the lead game-planner for UW couldn't have gone much better. He brought out new concepts, adjusted to injuries at important spots like tight end and helped scheme receivers open for big plays. UW needs a repeat performance from its offensive coordinator this week, and quarterback Graham Mertz should be licking his chops watching Michigan State's secondary. The Spartans give up almost 300 yards per game through the air, the most in the Big Ten, and are on a four-game losing streak mostly because their defense can't get a stop when needed.

Look for the Badgers to utilize the pistol formation they debuted last week and the run-pass option plays that come from it. The pistol gives Mertz and the offense flexibility, and RPOs put defenses in binds. They also can lighten the box, which will help keep the rushing attack efficient.

UW won't have senior tailback Chez Mellusi after he suffered a wrist injury that required surgery, but there's a chance he could return this season. Braelon Allen will continue being the Badgers' featured back, but Isaac Guerendo's role should grow with Mellusi out. He's the best receiving option out of the backfield on UW's roster, so look for Engram to take advantage.

Michigan State might get star senior safety Xavier Henderson and defensive tackle Jacob Slade back from injury this week, which could help shore up the defense, but there still are significant issues on the back end UW can exploit.

Edge: Wisconsin

When the Spartans have the ball

Michigan State's plan to repeat its 2021 formula of grabbing a talented back out of the transfer portal and have him carry the offense hasn't worked out. The Spartans actually nabbed two transfer running backs, Jalen Berger (UW) and Jarek Broussard (Colorado), from the portal, but a shaky offensive line has halted the run game.

Berger and Broussard are combining to average about 81 yards rushing per game.

Quarterback Payton Thorne is doing all he can to keep the Spartans competitive, but he's given away the ball too much. He has nine touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing just less than 64% of his throws this season. He averages about 205 yards passing per contest.

The key for UW will be to keep MSU's rushing attack down while not allowing the Spartans’ big-play receivers Keon Coleman, Tre Mosley and Jayden Reed to cause too much damage on the outside. Coleman (6 foot 4, 215 pounds) is a big, physical receiver whom UW doesn't have a good size matchup for, and Reed has shown his ability to make catches deep downfield with defenders on him. Badgers senior cornerback Alexander Smith may make his debut against the Spartans, which would help UW on the back end assuming nickel back Cedrick Dort (head) isn't cleared to play.

Edge: Push

Special teams

Guerendo has been a weapon as a kick returner for UW, but the Badgers may look to avoid him taking extra hits on special teams now that his role in the offense is likely to grow. Perhaps receivers like Keontez Lewis or Dean Engram can pick up the slack there.

Jack Van Dyke tallied five touchbacks last week, a good sign that UW's kickoff specialist is healthy after missing two games.

The Spartans will put Reed back for returns if they feel they need to create a big play, so UW should do what it can you keep the ball out of his hands.

MSU kicker Jack Stone is 1 of 3 on field goals this season.

Edge: Slightly Wisconsin

Trends

This will be the 55th meeting between the Badgers and Spartans. UW has faced MSU the fifth least of any Big Ten team, ahead of Penn State (20), Nebraska (15), Rutgers (4) and Maryland (3).

UW has beaten Michigan State by a combined score of 68-6 in their last two meetings, coming in 2019 (38-0) and 2016 (30-6). That 2016 game was UW’s last in East Lansing.

Jim Leonhard could become the first UW coach to go unbeaten in his first two Big Ten games since Dave McClain beat Northwestern and Indiana to open conference play in 1978.