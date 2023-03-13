The openings for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team to win its way into the NCAA Tournament ran out.

The Badgers' chances to back their way in came up short, too.

UW wasn't part of the 68-team NCAA field announced Sunday and will miss out on the big dance for just the second time in the last 24 tournaments.

It's the first time since 1995-96 that the Badgers have had a winning record but didn't qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

UW coach Greg Gard said Sunday night that he knew it was a long shot for the Badgers to get in after they lost to Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

"We had prepared to be able to walk down either road here since we returned on Thursday," he said. "This wasn't a surprise by any means. We had plenty of opportunities to better our position in terms of the NCAA Tournament and we were not able to do that."

The other road that UW (17-13) will now travel is the National Invitation Tournament, in which it will play Bradley (25-9) from the Missouri Valley Conference in a first-round game at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers were a No. 2 seed in an NIT quadrant that included Oregon as the No. 1 seed, Liberty as the No. 3 and Florida as the No. 4. It's the Badgers' first time in the NIT since 1996.

"Myself and our staff felt this was important to give our guys another chance to continue to grow through this season, use this as an opportunity," Gard said. "There's obviously some really good teams in this tournament, as we thought there would be."

An inconsistent second half of the season pushed UW in the unfamiliar direction toward the NIT. The Badgers haven't won consecutive games since Dec. 30 against Western Michigan and Jan. 3 against Minnesota.

An 18-game run without winning two in a row is UW's longest since the 1993-94 season. That team made the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance in 47 years with a 17-10 record and 8-10 Big Ten finish.

A uniting factor between that team and this season was a high strength of schedule value — UW was 13th in the country in 2022-23, according to the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET). That wasn't enough for this season's team to overcome a failure to capitalize on opportunities for victories in the second half.

UW lost eight games by five points or fewer or in overtime. Defeats at Nebraska and at Michigan fell into the latter category and stood out because the Badgers had victory in sight both times. They led the Cornhuskers by 17 points in the second half and the Wolverines by three in the final seconds.

The Badgers were 11-2 and ranked 14th in the Associated Press Top 25 after they defeated Minnesota at the Kohl Center on Jan. 3. But an ankle injury suffered in that game put senior forward Tyler Wahl out for the next three contests; UW lost all three to start a 1-6 stretch.

The Badgers alternated wins and losses throughout February and never were able to get momentum on their side.

The Big Ten tournament provided a last chance to make a case for an NCAA spot, but UW had a dreadful first half against Ohio State on Wednesday. It fell into a 27-point deficit early in the second half, and a rally fell short in a 65-57 first-round loss in Chicago.

"There's been a lot of lessons that haven't been pleasant to go through that these guys have experienced," Badgers coach Greg Gard said after Wednesday's game. "That's what I talked about afterward, that we have to be able to use these to our advantage, no matter what happens the rest of this year and spinning forward.

"We obviously have maturing to do in some of these areas, and we've seen that. I think that's the one thing with younger teams is the inconsistency, and sometimes we change colors right within a game."

Gard said he had to signal to the NIT whether the Badgers would play in the event before the start of the Big Ten Tournament. North Carolina declined to participate.

"I felt it was important not to take away an opportunity from our players," Gard said. "I did not address it with our players prior to playing in the Big Ten Tournament. I did address it in the following days. That was my decision early last week, that if this is where we were we were going to go ahead full speed with this tournament."