Connor Essegian acknowledged that it was going to sound crazy given that the only shots that went in for him through 39 minutes, 58 seconds on Saturday were from the free throw line.

He thought the last one was good.

The last few days might have been a lot different for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball freshman if it was. Maybe he wouldn't have felt the need to go upstairs to the practice gym and shoot for an hour.

A one in his made field goals column would have been so much better for him and the Badgers than the zero that ended up on the final stat sheet in a one-point loss to Rutgers at the Kohl Center.

An 0-for-10 day was his reality and something that takes time to process and filter out of a shooter's mind. As UW finishes a three-game home stand at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Iowa, Essegian is working through that while also trying to let it serve as a push to improve.

"It's a good balance of both," he said. "You've got to be able to move on from games like that pretty quick, especially in this league when you're playing in the next couple days. But you also do want to keep it in the back your mind, use it as a little bit of motivation to get out there and play better the next game and just work harder."

His two-point game on Saturday came on the heels of a career-best 23 points against Michigan four days earlier.

"The basketball gods are humbling you right there," Essegian said. "That's what that is. It doesn't happen too often. But it's a great learning experience for me to be able to move on quickly."

Every elite shooter, Badgers coach Greg Gard said he told Essegian, goes through a day like that. He went through UW's box scores and found a 2000 game when Kirk Penney went 0 of 13 in a loss at Tennessee and another in 2018 when Brevin Pritzl was 0 of 11 in a home defeat against Northwestern.

The takeaway for Gard: It happens.

"If you're at it long enough — you don't want it to happen very often — but once in a hundred games you're going to have one of those where you're just not in sync," Gard said.

Having a young shooter's confidence questioned late in a season can be worrisome, especially when the last few weeks have been challenging for the team as a whole.

But Gard said Essegian hasn't been rattled and is embracing the next-shot-in mantra of successful shooters.

The ball went to him on the last possession Saturday despite that he had missed all eight field goal attempts to that point, a sign of the trust the Badgers have in the freshman.

Essegian's running right-handed shot from 7 feet out hit the back of the rim and the glass. The rebound bounced out to Max Klesmit on the right side, and he met four Scarlet Knights defenders as he tried to drive.

Klesmit's kick-out pass to Essegian behind the arc on the right side was low, and the extra split-second it took Essegian to adjust ended up costing him. Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi took two big steps out from the paint and extended his right hand in a desperate attempt for a block that did enough of a job.

The deflected shot fell short of the rim and UW's Tyler Wahl couldn't get the ball up again before the horn sounded. Essegian bent over at the waist where he shot the ball as Omoruyi walked away behind him celebrating the block and the victory.

Essegian said teammates told him afterward that they want him taking those shots. He wanted to take more so he went back to work for an hour, catching and shooting.

"It's a way for me to ease my mind, relax, destress," he said. "That's kind of been my motto my whole life. In high school, middle school, I would always go in and shoot after a bad game. Even good games, too, just to relax a little bit."

The Badgers can't have Essegian off his game with Iowa coming to the Kohl Center. He scored 14 points against the Hawkeyes in 32 minutes off the bench when UW won in overtime in Iowa City in December.

He was 0-for-5 shooting against Illinois on Jan. 28 and responded with a 17-point performance at Ohio State five days later. The rest of the team is trying to build Essegian back to that.

"This whole team is great," he said. "Coaches, too. Coach Gard sent me a message, too: keep my head up. Really, I could say any guy on the team has really been a part of this to help me kind of move on and get past it."