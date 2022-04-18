UW-EXTENSION: A look at action planning in organizations

Over my career, I have loved working within — and, as of late, leading and guiding — organizations of many kinds.

These diverse professional experiences have lent the gift of exposure to a variety of organizational cultures and missions. (I like to remind myself that not all who wander are lost.)

Meanwhile, I have gained heightened appreciation of the usefulness of structured tools for organizational action planning—and its utility in many situations. Particularly now due to these uncertain days of significant social and economic disruption, action planning can help leaders.

Intro to Action Planning Cycle

In Extension, a trusted colleague and organizational development specialist, Dr. Annie Jones (formerly an educator in Kenosha County!) has developed an effective and iterative framework for understanding action planning.

According to Dr. Jones, action planning is a strategic method that helps focus ideas and describes how goals can be realized.

In her “PATI” framework (Purpose, Assessment, Tactics, Implementation) groups are led to consider 1.) What actions or changes will occur 2.) Who will carry out these changes 3.) By when they will take place, and for how long 4. What resources (i.e., money, staff) are needed to carry out these changes 5.) Who is charged with communication (who should know what?)

PATI Deeper Dive: How the Tool Works

Purpose: While action planning, leaders and organizations with the capacity to inspire tend to think, act and communicate from their WHY (purpose, cause or belief). By doing so, they communicate in a way that drives decision-making and behavior. It literally taps the part of the brain that influences behavior.

Assessment: There are so many things we can’t control, yet we expend a lot of energy and time on them. But with time and consistent effort, you can grow your influence to include concerns which you previously had no influence over. This notion helps encourage reactive teams and organizations to move toward proactivity because it helps a team to define the scope of their project while assisting in the development of “good goals” that are entirely in the team’s control.

Tactics: What one, two or three things could we do to make a difference in this situation? In this PATI step, Jones guides a team to identify the tactics or steps that, based on the assessment, can best accomplish the purpose.

Implementation: “What do we need to know before we can begin and what actions will we take, by when—and by who?” How will we determine if we’re successful? Implementation means the group can develop a pathway for implementing the tactics and evaluating their effectiveness.

Invitation to nonprofit leaders

Extension currently is enrolling for its Nonprofit Peer Learning Program. It is an educational series where participants gain skills about action and scenario planning with a peer support emphasis.

This is the first of four offerings, all with different topical areas. Kicking off for five weeks mid-April, participants will come away well-versed in strategies to guide organizations in these very unchartered times.

Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/305964326537.

Amy Greil is the community, natural resources and economic development educator for Kenosha County for the University of Wisconsin-Extension.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0