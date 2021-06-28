UW-EXTENSION: Assisting and responding to mental health challenges

Mental health impacts everyone

In the United States, one in five Americans has a mental illness. The pandemic dramatically increased symptoms of depression and anxiety for both youth and adults. Half of all mental health conditions start by age 14 and the average delay between onset of symptoms and intervention is eight to 10 years.

Symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges can be difficult to detect. Additionally, friends, family, and others may find it hard to know when and how to step in.

“Never has it been more important for our communities to talk about mental health and substance use,” says Chuck Ingoglia, president and CEO of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. “This program is breaking down barriers and stigma so that together we can learn how to better support one another. Without mental health, there is no health.”

Having more people in Kenosha County with the skills and comfort to respond to and assist one another can result in a ripple effect of a healthier community for everyone.

Become a First Aider

In 12 years since Mental Health First Aid has been in the United States, more than 2.5 million people have been certified as Mental Health First Aiders.