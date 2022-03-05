UW-EXTENSION: Building strong families in Kenosha County

When I was in college, a professor wanted everyone to bring in a picture of their family to the next class.

Once we did, she directed us to look at our picture and think about the family we grew up with. Then, told us to remember in the future, when interacting and working with families, we cannot equate our own picture and experience of family to others when we think about ‘normal’ or ‘typical’ or even ‘atypical.’

That little activity always stuck with me, through seeing and experiencing the uniqueness of people throughout jobs and life experiences. Things that make a family strong vary so much, knowing there is bigger meaning and story behind each is key to understanding and appreciating so much more.

Even within Kenosha County, there are so many strong families for so many different reasons. Honoring and highlighting some next month will showcase some of the diversity right here in our own community.

The Protective Factors Framework

The Protective Factors Framework is a research-based foundation that highlights five characteristics that have been shown to make positive outcomes more likely for children and families. Throughout the United States, over 30 states have shifted policy and practice to help people working with families take actions to support parents in building up protective factors, with Wisconsin being one through the Wisconsin Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board.

Locally, Kenosha County’s Prevention Services Network (PSN) heads up teaching and training the community about the Protective Factors. PSN Outreach Director, Alison Haas said, “The Protective Factor Framework is embedded into all of Kenosha County’s prevention and intervention services for families.”

The 5 Protective Factors

The Protective Factors Framework is made up of the following five key factors:

1. Social and emotional competence of children – helping kids understand feelings

2. Knowledge of parenting and child development – parenting as children grow

3. Social connections – connecting with others

4. Parental resilience – building inner strength

5. Concrete support in times of need – knowing how to find help

Kenosha County Strong Families

We’re coming up to April’s Safe Kids Strong Families Campaign, which brings awareness to Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. An eight-year staple of the Kenosha County campaign is choosing Strong Families that embody the 5 Protective Factors to be highlighted during April.

Haas further said, “The 5 Protective Factors is a very strengths-based approach for families to build and grow different skills, as well as emphasize what’s there. We want to recognize what families excel at and recognize their hard work in getting there.”

Community members will be able nominate families to be considered; detailing how a family has strengthened over time with the Protective Factors in action. The Safe Kids Strong Families committee will then review nominations and choose five families to highlight during April’s campaign.

Follow the Kenosha County Safe Kids Strong Families Campaign page for forthcoming nomination details and information and stay up to date about events throughout April at facebook.com/SKSFKeno.

Mary Metten is the health and well-being educator for the University of Wisconsin-Extension Service for Kenosha County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0