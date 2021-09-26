UW-EXTENSION: Community explores nutrition with FoodWIse’s featured recipes

’Tis the season of zucchini! Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la, la — Whaaaa?
What are we going to do with all these zucchinis?!
It’s a great time for locally grown produce in Wisconsin, and many food pantries are receiving donations of Kenosha County’s harvest. Due to the pandemic, many pantries converted from a client’s-choice model for food to pre-packed box distribution. With this change, clients may receive items they may not have chosen in the past and may need a little help and encouragement on how to prepare and cook these foods, such as the currently plentiful zucchini and summer squash.
FoodWIse’s Weekly Featured Recipes has filled this need and is about to celebrate its first anniversary. Spearheaded by Educator Jill Frideres, the program is a win-win for pantries and the community.
“TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) foods arrive at pantries each month, and the list of foods are often passed along to us from the food pantries we partner with for education,” Frideres said. “This enables us to provide recipes and ingredient information to learners based on foods that they will receive at the pantry that week. If an ingredient is unfamiliar, it may help a family to use it in a healthy, simple way without letting it potentially go to waste.”
Kenosha and Racine County food pantries distribute Weekly Featured Recipes to approximately 2,500 families a month, and pantry managers have found it enhances their food distributions.
Stephanie Witkiewicz, Pantry Manager at The Sharing Center stated, “When we receive foods not commonly seen in the grocery store, it’s nice to allow people to change up their menus and try something new. The recipes FoodWIse provides allow our clients to explore nutrition while trying something new and exciting.”
For some pantries, the recipes have assisted in their distribution planning. Jen Lavery, Social Service Manager & Pantry Manager at Love Inc. shared, “We specially select the food items for distribution, based on a bi-weekly menu that we create, and based on what we have in stock. Every visit, the household receives a list of menu suggestions for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as a list of recipes for the ingredients they are provided with from us. FoodWIse recipes have been incredibly helpful in this meal planning process.”
FoodWIse Weekly Recipes are for everyone! Looking to shake up your recipe game? Need some ideas for all that garden zucchini? Visit our 2021 Weekly Featured Recipes online at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/weekly-food-pantry-recipes/.
Nicole Sicuro-Leipski is the teaching coordinator with the FoodWIse Nutrition Program for UW-Madison Division of Extension in Kenosha and Racine Counties.