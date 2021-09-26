UW-EXTENSION: Community explores nutrition with FoodWIse’s featured recipes

’Tis the season of zucchini! Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la, la — Whaaaa?

What are we going to do with all these zucchinis?!

It’s a great time for locally grown produce in Wisconsin, and many food pantries are receiving donations of Kenosha County’s harvest. Due to the pandemic, many pantries converted from a client’s-choice model for food to pre-packed box distribution. With this change, clients may receive items they may not have chosen in the past and may need a little help and encouragement on how to prepare and cook these foods, such as the currently plentiful zucchini and summer squash.

FoodWIse’s Weekly Featured Recipes has filled this need and is about to celebrate its first anniversary. Spearheaded by Educator Jill Frideres, the program is a win-win for pantries and the community.

“TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) foods arrive at pantries each month, and the list of foods are often passed along to us from the food pantries we partner with for education,” Frideres said. “This enables us to provide recipes and ingredient information to learners based on foods that they will receive at the pantry that week. If an ingredient is unfamiliar, it may help a family to use it in a healthy, simple way without letting it potentially go to waste.”