UW-EXTENSION: Elevating youth voice in Kenosha County

The importance of youth voice has been historically undervalued.

Even in the wake of countless youth movements and the fact that we were all once youth ourselves fighting to be heard, adults still too often discount the wealth of knowledge, insight, and passion that youth hold. Adolescents are frequently the most affected by the issues discussed and voted on by adults and the most open-minded and creative when it comes to creating solutions. Yet, their opinions are put second.

In Kenosha County however, the tides are changing. Initiatives to elevate youth voice in our community are not a new phenomenon (many incredible community members have dedicated years to this effort).

However, since a pandemic rocked the lives of young people everywhere, sending them into isolation and the challenge of online learning, and local civil unrest raised the question of how we can make our community a better, more cohesive, and more fair place to live, there seems to be a surge in initiatives to ensure youth are heard and their ideas are implemented.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, Extension’s Nia program is joining forces with Building Our Future’s Youth Leadership Cohort to host the Nia: “Use Your Voice” workshop for 6th-12th graders from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Kenosha Southwest Public Library.

During this workshop, youth attendees will learn from BOF’s Youth Leadership Cohort what it takes to plan and execute a town hall, as BOF’s cohort did in Spring 2022 when they executed a KUSD School Board candidate forum.

Alderman Anthony Kennedy of the City of Kenosha’s 10th District will lead a discussion with youth on what it takes to run for office and where he found his passion for serving our community. Youth who attend will be invited to design and participate in a mock debate with Alderman Kennedy, something that will prepare them to create events of their own in Kenosha County!

Sign your 6th-12th grader up at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/nia-pathways-and-purpose-for-the-future-kenosha-county/.

I am excited to work in a role with the purpose of elevating youth voice in Kenosha County, and I am even more excited that there are so many incredible community partners to work with who share this goal.

Youth are ready to work for our community, to lead our community, and to use their ideas to improve our community. Ensuring they have the power and opportunity to do so, is the best thing we can do.

To learn more about the Nia program or about Extension’s other youth leadership initiatives, please contact Extension Educator Erica Ness at erica.ness@wisc.edu or 262-857-1934.