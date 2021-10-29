UW-EXTENSION: Local foods help strengthen a secure food supply chain in school systems

When thinking of small farms or home and school gardens, images of green pastures, idyllic rows of diversified crops and fluttering monarchs may come to mind.
What’s often overlooked is their potential to bridge gaps in food supply chains, especially in our school systems.
Due to a combination of worker shortages and natural disasters, schools, as well as many other institutions, have faced food shortages. Schools specifically have had gaps in milk, fresh produce, eggs, frozen pizza, and chicken, among many other items, causing school nutrition professionals to plan day-to-day based on the product they receive from their suppliers.
This has caused schools to cut back on entrée offerings, even hearing a local anecdote that students were “served lemons” as that was what was left at the last lunch period of the day.
Queue Farm to School (F2S) programs increase students’ health and academic performance by increasing access and consumption of local foods by creating a pipeline for locally and regionally sourced foods to be purchased by schools.
To support schools in utilizing F2S, the Department of Public Instruction’s AmeriCorps F2S team has created the Wisconsin Local Foods Database which allows school and district personnel to locate and order from participating producers nearby. And the system works reciprocally, allowing schools to list items they are hoping to purchase locally so that producers can contact the school if they can fulfill the order.
In addition to local food procurement, F2S activities can include nutrition education in classrooms, farmer visits, signage promoting local foods, serving local foods in the cafeteria, and school gardens.
Speaking of which, school gardens can also play a role in bridging supply chain gaps, especially at the individual school level. By focusing on growing a few vegetables well, those items can be integrated into lunch planning. For example, “in the Howard Suamico School District, students were served spinach, kale, lettuce, and green beans ... all of which were grown on school grounds.” Additionally, school gardens can do wonders in the way of developing or enhancing a student’s connection to healthy, fresh foods.
If these programs sound of interest to you, luckily, support is available. For more information on navigating the F2S database or learning how to participate, contact AmeriCorps Farm to School Program Director Kara Ignasiak at kara.ignasiak@dpi.wi.gov.
If you are having supply chain issues, please contact the DPI’s School Nutrition team via email at dpifns@dpi.wi.gov. For technical assistance for working with producers and new supply chain partners, email April Yancer at april.yancer@wisconsin.gov. Locally, I can help make connections to the program as well.
Let’s get growing!
Amy Macemon is the Healthy Communities coordinator for the UW-Madison Division of Extension.