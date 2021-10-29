UW-EXTENSION: Local foods help strengthen a secure food supply chain in school systems

When thinking of small farms or home and school gardens, images of green pastures, idyllic rows of diversified crops and fluttering monarchs may come to mind.

What’s often overlooked is their potential to bridge gaps in food supply chains, especially in our school systems.

Due to a combination of worker shortages and natural disasters, schools, as well as many other institutions, have faced food shortages. Schools specifically have had gaps in milk, fresh produce, eggs, frozen pizza, and chicken, among many other items, causing school nutrition professionals to plan day-to-day based on the product they receive from their suppliers.

This has caused schools to cut back on entrée offerings, even hearing a local anecdote that students were “served lemons” as that was what was left at the last lunch period of the day.

Queue Farm to School (F2S) programs increase students’ health and academic performance by increasing access and consumption of local foods by creating a pipeline for locally and regionally sourced foods to be purchased by schools.