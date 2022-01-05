UW-EXTENSION: Reduce, reuse and recycle after the holidays

After you open gifts and emerge from the haze of the holidays, think about what to do with all those discarded boxes, recently replaced electronics and leftovers in the fridge.

Holiday cheer is no reason to forget to reduce, reuse and recycle.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) the holiday season of Thanksgiving to New Year Day creates nearly 25% more household waste than other times of the year due to gift packaging, gift wrap, left-over food and disposable dishes. That translates to 1 million extra tons of waste per week. Let us see what can be done to buck this trend.

Some helpful resources for your consideration:

For any “hard to recycle” product that doesn’t conform to the standard guidance from your local municipality, consider tapping into a robust recycling markets statewide directory found through the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay found here https://www.uwgb.edu/solid-hazardous-waste-education-center/ You can search by product type and/or zip code to find out what can be recycled and where.

Mark your calendar for the springtime Kenosha County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event. This is a free collection event for all electronic, refrigerant and hazardous waste products. This annual event has historically been planned for the first Saturday in May (May 7, 2022 tentatively) though I urge you to watch for updated information as the event approaches! You may need to stockpile your outdated products meanwhile but, in my view, this is your best, free and local option to responsibly recycling your household hazardous wastes.

And do not forget that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) has a ready list of up-to-date resources for landlords, composters, car owners, schools, etc—you name it! Find the WDNR Recycling Education and Outreach page here. https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Recycling/Outreach.html

Other helpful reminders:

1. Items thrown in the recycling bin should be clean and dry. Many half-filled water or beverage bottles before throwing into bins at holiday gatherings.

2. Avoid bagging recyclables. Cans, plastics and cardboard boxes can be thrown in the recycle bins as is. There is no need to place these recyclables in plastic bags before disposal in recycle bins.

3. Batteries have become a concern in solid waste disposal facilities. As you throw away electronic toys or other battery-operated items, take a minute to remove the batteries, tape both battery terminals to prevent fires and deliver them to neighborhood stores participating in battery take-back programs.

4. Strings of lights can also be recycled. When holiday lights are thrown into the waste bin, the wires can damage equipment at waste processing facilities. The bulbs may contain metals that could leach into water systems and be a potential source of harm for residents. Recycle decorative lights by taking them to electronic recyclers and keep working lights for the next holiday season.

Take care to take the time to review these resources listed above that can guide you to be a more informed consumer and responsible community member. To a happy and sustainable 2022.

Amy Greil is the community, natural resources and economic development educator for Kenosha County for the University of Wisconsin-Extension.

