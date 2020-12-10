UW-EXTENSION: Rosemary is popular herb in the holidays

Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) is a popular aromatic herb that symbolizes remembrance, friendship, and loyalty.

Often sold during the holiday season in a decorated topiary form, the value of rosemary goes beyond its ornamental use. Since the Roman era, both fresh and dried rosemary has been used for cosmetics, medicinal, and culinary purposes. Rosemary oil has both antiseptic and astringent properties and is also used in making scented soaps and lotions.

Fresh rosemary leaves add flavor to your food, and its unique pine scent brings holiday spirit to your home.

Rosemary is not hardy to Wisconsin and is generally grown as a potted plant (a clay pot works best for rosemary) during the growing season. It requires a well-drained, moist soil media like potting mix with some additional perlite for better drainage.

In summer, select a sunny spot and bury the potted plant in the ground to its rim level. Water the plant as needed to keep the soil moist and use water soluble fertilizer once in three weeks. By mid to late fall (before first frost), dig the potted plant out and move it indoors for overwintering.