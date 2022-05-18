UW-EXTENSION: Some first aid for your mental health

The month of May is recognized for Mental Health Awareness. It has been observed as such in the United States since 1949, with the awareness campaign having been started by the National Committee for Mental Hygiene, later known as the National Association for Mental Health, and now as Mental Health America. The month is used to promote information about mental health and mental illness, spread awareness, reduce stigma, and reach out across the country.

Mental health in our society has been a focus throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in regard to isolation, socialization, grief, and other factors. Importance around mental health will continue long beyond a monthlong campaign. One way to have better understanding of the subject matter is seeking trustworthy knowledge and information.

The training

Mental Health First Aid is an internationally taught, researched based training which has been licensed and adapted in over 25 countries around the world.

The United States Mental Health First Aid training teaches adults how to recognize and understand signs and symptoms of mental illness and substance use disorders. The training teaches basic skills that can be used to reach out and provide initial support, as well as how we can offer support and help connect adults to additional support and resources.

Numbers in U.S.

According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), in the United States, nearly 1 in 5 adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year. Half of all mental health conditions start by age 14 and the average delay between onset of symptoms and intervention is eight to 10 years.

Additionally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows suicide is the second leading cause of death among people between 10-34 years old and the fourth leading cause of death between ages 35-44.

Having more community members throughout Kenosha County with skills and knowledge to notice and assist others can result in a ripple effect of an overall healthier Kenosha.

Action plan

The Mental Health First Aid training teaches us how to understand and apply the ALGEE action plan:

A – Assess for risk of suicide or harm

L – Listen non-judgmentally

G – Give reassurance and information

E – Encourage appropriate professional help

E – Encourage self-help and other support strategies

An upcoming Mental Health First Aid training will take place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 8:30-4:30pm, at the Kenosha County Center building (19600 75th Street, Bristol, WI).

This training is open to any adult community members. It is offered at no cost to participants, through the grant funded WiROSE project of UW-Madison Division of Extension.

For additional details and to register for the Adult Mental Health First Aid training on June 21st please visit https://go.wisc.edu/9bn850 before June 14th.

For general questions or inquiries about other group training opportunities, contact Mary Metten at mary.metten@wisc.edu or 262-857-1946.

Mary Metten is the health and well-being educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.

