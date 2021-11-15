UW-EXTENSION: Winter care for you indoor houseplants

Houseplants add life and beauty to our home and office environments.

Their vivid colors, textures, and fragrances serve as a natural stress reliever, filter indoor air pollutants, and gratify the winter gardening urge.

Many houseplants are from tropical regions where they like abundant sunshine, warm and humid conditions. With shortened day length and cooler temperatures in fall and winter, many tropical houseplants shed their leaves and lose their vibrant color. But with a few indoor modifications, you can help the tropical plants to thrive through the winter season.

Set your indoor day time temperature in the range of 65-75 degrees and night temperature about 60-65 degrees. But don’t place your tropical foliage plants too close to the window frame or near the hot air vent.

Light is the biggest limiting factor for many houseplants. Depending on the light tolerance level, place the houseplants either near to the windows or under artificial light. Plants that can adapt to low lights like Chinese evergreen, grape ivy, philodendron, peace lily, Boston fern, and rubber tree can be placed near the north-facing windows.

Flowering houseplants like Christmas cactus, cyclamen, African violet, and amaryllis will do best near east-facing windows as they need cooler temperature and indirect light for the most part of the day.

Foliage and xerophytic plants like cactus, succulents, jade plant, citrus species, coffee, schefflera, and hibiscus need direct light and can perform well near south-facing windows. West-facing windows receive indirect light during morning hours and direct light in mid to late afternoon. Houseplants like ficus, croton, ponytail, spider plant, and mother-in-law’s tongue can adapt either under direct or indirect light levels near the west-facing window. In cases where you can’t set the plants near windows, then place a reflective mirror in a suitable angle to direct the light to your plants. Regular fluorescent lights can also be used on limited houseplants like African violets to induce their bloom or to sustain the foliage growth of some houseplants.

Many tropical houseplants require minimum humidity between 40 to 60%. Under low humidity conditions (<25%), plants may exhibit symptoms like brown leaf tips and edges, bud drop, and curled leaves. If you have many houseplants, the use of a humidifier might be your best bet. You could also group the plants together to create a micro humid condition. Individual plants can be placed on a wide tray filled with water and stones, but keep the bottom of the pot above the water line.

To water or not to water? It is critical to avoid frequent and overwatering of your houseplants during winter periods. To determine when to water your plants, just poke a finger to about an inch into the container media to feel the moisture status. Or scrape the surface of the potting media and rub the soil between your fingers. If it feels pretty dry like a powder, then it’s time to water your plant. When watering the plants, pour tepid water gently over the soil media until it drains out to the saucer pan placed underneath the container. Wait for 15 minutes or so and discard the drained water from the pan. Avoid fertilizing your houseplants frequently during winter months.

For any garden inquiries, contact us at planthealth.advisors@extension.wisc.edu or call/text at 608-298-6945. For more info, visit us at go.wisc.edu/planthealthadvising

Vijai Pandian is horticulture educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension, for Kenosha and Racine counties.

