UW: Fickell joins program after successful run leading Cincinnati

Luke Fickell will become the 31st coach in University of Wisconsin football history, Barry Alvarez confirmed to Lee Newspapers.

Fickell has been coach at Cincinnati since 2017 and made history with the Bearcats by becoming the first Group of Five program to make the College Football Playoff last season. His team lost in the semifinal to Alabama, but the accomplishment of making the playoff helped earn him consensus coach of the year honors in 2021.

The Bearcats went 9-3 in the regular season, the fifth consecutive year that Cincinnati has notched at least nine wins. The season broke a string of three straight American Athletic Conference championship game appearances from 2019-21, which included championships in 2020 and 2021.

UW athletic director Chris McIntosh — who fired former Badgers coach Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, the first midseason firing in UW football history — is potentially bringing in an outside coach despite players’ insistence that interim coach and six-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was the right man for the job.

Fickell has a history in the Big Ten. He was a four-year nose tackle for Ohio State from 1993-96 and started 50-straight games. He spent one season in the NFL, but a knee injury ended his career. He returned to Ohio State to begin his coaching career, starting as a graduate assistant for the Buckeyes in 1999 before he was the defensive line coach at Akron from 2000-01.

The Buckeyes hired Fickell again in 2002, this time as special teams coordinator, and helped second-year coach Jim Tressel win a BCS National Championship. Fickell held a variety of roles at OSU, becoming linebackers coach, co-defensive coordinator, and then interim coach when Tressel resigned after the 2010 season. He stayed on as co-defensive coordinator when Urban Meyer took over the program and helped OSU win a CFP National Championship in 2014.

Fickell has a 57-18 record as coach at Cincinnati and is 2-2 in bowl games. He’s been a sought-after coach among Power Five programs in recent seasons, and Cincinnati is set to become part of the Big 12 on July 1, 2023.

He signed an extension in February at Cincinnati that was set to pay him up to $5 million per season. Chryst was making $5.5 million per year at the time of his firing.