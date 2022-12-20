UW: Finding wins through early signing day

Luke Fickell told reporters last week the best way to instill energy and momentum into the University of Wisconsin football program is to win the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State on Dec. 27.

But Fickell and the Badgers’ staff are looking to build positive vibes through wins on the recruiting trail Wednesday when the early signing period opens. Since Fickell was hired as UW’s coach Nov. 27, the Badgers have secured four verbal commitments from high school players, bringing that class up to 12 players, and landed a four-star quarterback out of the transfer portal to deepen arguably the thinnest position on the roster heading into next season.

Fickell last week credited the work of the recruiting staff already at UW before he arrived and how they’ve worked with the recruiting staffers he brought with him.

“What these guys have continued to do, knowing that there's some changes, the inevitable changes, really tells me a lot about who they are,” Fickell said. “And so they've worked hand in hand. We've only brought a couple of people with us to help us in recruiting and we've actually had some of those guys on the road, so they're not here every day. So all that have been involved in recruiting have done a phenomenal job.”

So what is national signing day and why does it matter for UW? Here are five things to know about Wednesday’s importance.

1. What is national signing day?

Wednesday is the first day of NCAA Division I football’s early signing period, a three-day window in which high schoolers are permitted to sign national letters of intent (NLI). Junior college transfers also can sign NLIs in that window. The early signing period came into effect in 2017.

An NLI is essentially a contract between a recruit and his school. The recruit signs his commitment to attend the school and play for the football team, while the football program supplies the scholarship it offered in the recruiting process. If a recruit were to change his mind about attending a school after signing his NLI, the school would need to release him from the agreement.

Prospects prefer to lock in their scholarship on signing day because the longer they wait, there’s a chance the scholarship a school earmarked for them gets shifted to a player willing to sign.

2. So what happens for UW on Wednesday?

The Badgers are expected to sign the 12 verbally committed members of their high school recruiting class, which includes an in-state standout in tailback Nate White (Milwaukee Rufus King), four-star offensive lineman James Durand, four-star defensive back Braedyn Moore and more.

Athletes will have ceremonies to sign a NLI, but those events are largely, well, ceremonial. UW and other programs ask recruits to submit the paperwork electronically early in the day so they can promote their signings on their websites and social media pages. Programs and their coaches aren’t permitted to speak about individual recruits until their NLIs are submitted. Fickell is expected to address reporters regarding the 2023 recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.

UW’s recruiting department and media team has had themes in recent years for rolling out its class on social media. That group designed graphics cribbed from the Madden video game franchise in 2021 and clips resembling Zoom calls for the 2020 class that navigated recruiting through the height of the pandemic.

3. Any surprises expected?

UW expected to have about 15 scholarships available in this class before previous coach Paul Chryst was fired Oct. 2, kicking off a wave of transfers. A few more players left after the regular season finished and the transfer portal window opened Dec. 5, so UW should have around 20 scholarships to fill between prep and transfer athletes. A couple of those slots could be filled by players making their decision on signing day.

Amare Snowden, a player Chryst and his staff recruited but became one of Fickell’s top prospects in the class he was building at Cincinnati, tweeted he’ll announce his choice at noon Wednesday. He narrowed his list to five programs — Cincinnati, Colorado, Howard, West Virginia and UW.

Another recruit possibly making the move from UC to UW is offensive lineman Joshua Gregory, a three-star prospect who visited Madison over the weekend. When Fickell left the Bearcats, Gregory tweeted that he still was committed to Cincinnati but was reopening his recruitment.

4. What about transfers?

College players transferring can commit and begin the transfer process with a school’s administrative side at any time, so they’re not bound by the signing-day window this week. UW secured a commitment from former four-star quarterback Nick Evers on Saturday after he spent a season at Oklahoma. The Badgers also have hosted a high-profile transfer in quarterback Brennan Armstrong (Virginia).

Fickell has stated numerous times he prefers not to build his roster through the transfer portal, but he sees it as a way to plug gaps where recruiting didn’t pan out.

One transfer with ties to Fickell is center Jake Renfro, an All-AAC first-teamer in 2021 who missed this season due to a knee injury. He’s in the transfer portal and UW has a hole at center after Joe Tippmann chose to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft.

5. What’s next?

The transition of power to Fickell from the previous regime at UW will take effect in more significant ways after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl next week, but recruiting never sleeps. Look for Fickell and the Badgers to be active in the time between the early signing period and the Feb. 1 signing day, despite it being a dead period until Jan. 12, so all recruiting contact during that time will be on the phone or computer.

Three-star defensive lineman Jamel Howard, who decommited from UW after Fickell’s hire but who has visited Madison to meet with the new coaches, is a top target expected to sign his NLI in February.

The conclusion of the early signing period typically has been a hot time for transfers as well because teams look to fill holes caused by recruits making a last-minute switch or roster departures after bowl games.