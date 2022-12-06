UW: Following all transfers out of Wisconsin

A lot of change is expected in the University of Wisconsin football program as new coach Luke Fickell takes over.

Part of that change is Badgers players deciding to enter the transfer portal to seek opportunities elsewhere. Here is a list of 2022 Badgers who have said they are leaving the program.

Isaac Guerendo, RB

Isaac Guerendo entered the transfer portal after an injury-plagued, five-year career at UW.

Guerendo started his career as a wide receiver but switched to running back, where his top-end speed was a weapon when he was healthy. He played in 27 games after hamstring injuries and a Lisfranc fracture cut seasons short.

The Clayton, Indiana, product played in all 12 games this season, a first in his career. He leaves UW as a graduate transfer with 582 yards rushing, 124 yards receiving and seven touchdowns to his name.

Guerendo never ascended to the starting lineup but had a penchant for making big plays at UW. He had a memorable 82-yard touchdown run against Eastern Michigan in 2021 and an 89-yard TD run against Maryland this season to help UW earn a key win. He also caught a 27-yard pass late against Nebraska this season to set up the winning touchdown.

Semar Melvin, DB

Semar Melvin ended what once appeared to be a promising career at UW by entering the transfer portal. The cornerback from Pembroke Pines, Florida, played in 23 games, had 16 tackles and three passes defended.

Melvin made a surprise start in the 2019 regular-season finale against Minnesota, squaring off with two 1,000-yard receivers in Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson. After letting up a touchdown early, Melvin bounced back and played well, breaking up a pass and tallying a tackle. He played sparingly on defense the next two seasons, with most of his reps coming on special teams.

He played eight games this season, stepping in after multiple injuries at cornerback to play significant snaps against Nebraska and Minnesota to close out the regular season.

Jaylan Franklin, TE

Jaylan Franklin entered the transfer portal without having made the impact that his athletic ability foretold.

Franklin made the switch from outside linebacker to tight end before the COVID-shorted 2020 season, but he didn’t have many significant moments on the offensive side of the ball.

He played in 41 games, mostly on special teams, and finished his UW career with two catches for 40 yards. Both of those catches came this season.

The Brownstown, Michigan, product was a three-star linebacker recruit, and had three total tackles and one sack at UW.

Michael Furtney, OL

Senior offensive lineman Michael Furtney entered the portal after starting eight games this season and playing in all 12 games. Furtney is set to be a graduate transfer.

He played in 43 games for the Badgers, mostly on special teams, but made 10 starts at guard. The Milan, Michigan, native came to UW as a three-star recruit.

Furtney battled with Tanor Bortolini for the starting right guard job during training camp and won it after Bortolini was injured during practice midway through camp.

Tristan Monday, DE

True freshman defensive end Tristan Monday announced via Instagram that he will enter the transfer portal. The Scottsdale, Arizona, native did not play this season.

Monday was a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports and Rivals, who signed with the Badgers as part of their 2022 class. He originally committed to Arizona until November 2021.

Titus Toler, DB

Reserve safety Titus Toler announced via social media Monday his intention to enter the transfer portal. The defensive back played in seven career games and registered seven tackles with the Badgers. His lone interception came in the 2020 season opener against Illinois, a year where he played in only two contests.

The safety did not play during the 2021 season, and a UW spokesperson said in August 2021 the California native was “applying for a medical exemption due to injuries.” Toler did not disclose what injury kept him off the field during the program’s media day in August. He returned to play in five games this season and was listed on the program’s depth chart as a No. 2 strong safety behind first-team all-Big Ten selection John Torchio.

Graham Mertz, QB

The highest-rated quarterback recruit in UW football history announced Dec. 4 that he will enter the transfer portal.

Quarterback Graham Mertz is leaving the program and intends to transfer, he announced on social media. He started all 32 games for UW the past three seasons, and the Badgers went 19-13 in that span. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 5,405 yards (159 per game) and 38 touchdowns with 26 interceptions.

Stephan Bracey Jr., WR

Wide receiver Stephan Bracey Jr. announced Oct. 17 that he intended to enter the transfer portal.

Bracey, a former Western Michigan verbal commit who eventually signed with the University of Wisconsin as part of its 2019 class, played only five games in three years due to injuries. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound receiver missed time during the 2021 campaign due to a partially torn right quad tendon, and he told Lee Newspapers this spring that he had been working through a hamstring tear since last December.

He said he plans to sign with Central Michigan.

Markus Allen, WR

Wide receiver Markus Allen announced his decision Oct. 16 that he would leave the program.

The redshirt freshman from Dayton, Ohio, was a four-star prospect in UW’s 2021 recruiting class according to Rivals, and a three-star per 247Sports. He played in nine games for the Badgers, six of which came this season, but he wasn’t able to crack the top trio of receivers despite his size (6-foot-1, 211 pounds) and athleticism.

He said he plans to sign with Minnesota.

Logan Brown, OL

An injury-plagued career at UW ended for offensive tackle Logan Brown.

Brown, a redshirt junior and former five-star recruit, tweeted Oct. 12 that he intended to enter the transfer portal. Interim coach Jim Leonhard then said the following day that Brown had been dismissed from the team.

He said he plans to sign with Kansas.

Deacon Hill, QB

The UW quarterback room dropped in size with news Oct. 9 of a backup intending to leave the program.

Redshirt freshman Deacon Hill was the first Badgers player this season to announce his intention to enter the portal. He played in one game in his UW career, which came earlier this season against New Mexico State, and did not attempt a pass.