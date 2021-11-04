UW football: Former Badger Cruickshank could hurt UW this weekend at Rutgers SAT

Cruickshank tied the UW program record for kick returns in a season with two in 2019, including one in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. He also had 13 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown, giving UW a spark on offense as a wildcat quarterback.

“He's getting better, but when he was here, you saw it," UW coach Paul Chryst said. "He's certainly got great speed, along with it there's a toughness to it. And was a guy that could make plays with the ball in his hand. And you see that continuing and you see him continue to develop as a receiver, too.”

Rutgers has split Cruickshank’s receiver reps nearly 50-50 between lining up outside and in the slot. UW has played junior Dean Engram as the slot corner most often this season, but he had a rough afternoon last week against Iowa. He twice allowed an Iowa slot receiver to get free up the seam, and he was lucky Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras only was able to connect on one of those plays. That resulted in Petras’ longest completion (23 yards).

When lined up outside, Cruickshank will have to contend with familiar faces Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, UW’s senior cornerbacks who know his skills well.