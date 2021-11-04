UW football: Former Badger Cruickshank could hurt UW this weekend at Rutgers

An anticipated reunion for the University of Wisconsin football team might not happen Saturday.
Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank, who played for the Badgers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) in 2018-19 before transferring closer to home and joining the Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4), is questionable for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff as he deals with a shoulder injury suffered during a loss against Michigan State on Oct. 9.
“I don’t know about Aron,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said Monday. “That’s going to be close. I know he wants to, he’s been trying to. But there’s a difference between want to and physically able. We’re never going to put a guy out there and risk their health if they’re not ready to go.”
The Badgers know what to expect if Cruickshank is on the field at SHI Stadium this weekend — speed, shiftiness and a threat to score every time he touches the ball.
Rutgers has seen the benefits of Cruickshank’s top-end speed, using him as a return specialist, the role he primarily played at UW, and as a receiver. He had 37 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown while returning 25 kickoffs for 671 yards (26.8 average) and two scores last season. Cruickshank was the Big Ten’s return specialist of the year in 2020.
Cruickshank is averaging 14.9 yards per touch between rushing, receiving, kick and punt returns this season. His 20 catches and 244 yards rank third on the team, but he’s scored two touchdowns and has the team’s long catch at 75 yards.
Cruickshank tied the UW program record for kick returns in a season with two in 2019, including one in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. He also had 13 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown, giving UW a spark on offense as a wildcat quarterback.
“He’s getting better, but when he was here, you saw it,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “He’s certainly got great speed, along with it there’s a toughness to it. And was a guy that could make plays with the ball in his hand. And you see that continuing and you see him continue to develop as a receiver, too.”
Rutgers has split Cruickshank’s receiver reps nearly 50-50 between lining up outside and in the slot. UW has played junior Dean Engram as the slot corner most often this season, but he had a rough afternoon last week against Iowa. He twice allowed an Iowa slot receiver to get free up the seam, and he was lucky Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras only was able to connect on one of those plays. That resulted in Petras’ longest completion (23 yards).
When lined up outside, Cruickshank will have to contend with familiar faces Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, UW’s senior cornerbacks who know his skills well.
“Big-play guy, makes a lot of plays,” Hicks said. “Nothing new — he’s always been that guy since he’s been here. Offense-wise, they just try to get the ball in his hands, let him do his thing, create big plays and stuff like that.”
Cruickshank poses the biggest threat to the Badgers’ kickoff coverage unit, which has been strong at times but its mistakes have been costly — UW’s kickoff coverage is tied for 80th in the FBS in allowing 21.9 yards per return.
One way to eliminate the threat of Cruickshank in the return game is to record touchbacks, something the Badgers have struggled with this season. Between sophomore Jack Van Dyke and senior Collin Larsh, UW has just 16 touchbacks on 40 kickoffs. Eight of UW’s kickoffs have been fair-caught.
The 96-yard kick return touchdown Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree scored swung that game for the Irish and Iowa hit a 44-yard return on the game’s opening play last week. UW’s defense didn’t allow Iowa to score despite the Hawkeyes starting the game near midfield.
Iowa blocked the opening kick return differently than it had other similar kicks this season, according to multiple players on the unit, and Chryst said UW didn’t win one-on-one situations that it needed to on that play. But Chryst added he was proud of how that group responded the rest of the game — UW allowed 18 yards per return after that, and true freshman safety Hunter Wohler diagnosed the Hawkeyes’ attempt at a cross-field lateral on a kick return in the fourth quarter to eliminate what could’ve been a big play.
“I thought they answered the bell and came back and did a great job on the coverage,” Chryst said. “I think (this) Rutgers team’s really good, well-coached, and you see it in special teams. They’re explosive and they play with great energy and effort. And this will be a good challenge for our special teams unit, certainly.”