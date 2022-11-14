UW: Former Badger, Racine native Moss dies at 50

Former University of Wisconsin star running back Brent Moss, 50, died Sunday.

Jason Arndt of the Burlington Standard Press broke the news. No cause of death had been publicly announced at time of this writing.

Moss was part of the Badgers football program from 1991-94 and was a catalyst for the turnaround led by coach Barry Alvarez. Moss was the team’s leading rusher in 1993 when UW won the Big Ten and the Rose Bowl in Alvarez’s fourth season. Moss’ 158 yards and two touchdowns on the ground helped the Badgers win the program’s first Rose Bowl in 40 years, and earned him game MVP honors. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year that season as well.

The Racine native starred at Racine Park High School, leading the Panthers to the 1988 WIAA Division I state championship before matriculating to UW. He played professionally for a handful of years after leaving UW.

Caron Butler, a fellow Racine native and Park High School graduate who played 16 seasons in the NBA, eulogized Moss in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

“Rest In Peace & Power Brent,” Butler wrote. “You made me believe that you could accomplish anything from the 262. #RoseBowlMVP”

Moss still ranks ninth on UW’s all-time rushing list with 3,428 career yards, and he holds the school record with 17 consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards. Moss and Terrell Fletcher formed a tandem in the Badgers backfield that powered the 1993 and 1994 teams to an 18-4-2 record in those seasons.

“We did a thing in our day,” Fletcher tweeted Sunday. “I hate that we did not become friends in time (to) appreciate our magic. But we did work it out in time. You were one of the best to ever do it. Respect.”

Moss had issues with drugs that led to him being suspended from UW’s team in 1994, and he faced drug charges twice after leaving UW. He was sentenced to a year in prison for cocaine and heroin possession in 2017.