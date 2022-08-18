UW: Freshman dance off a rite of passage

There’s a University of Wisconsin football team tradition that dates back longer than many of the current players remember.

This year it happened during local media day Aug. 2, but hidden from anyone except members of the team. Upperclassmen hosted and freshmen starred in what is known as the freshman dance battle.

“I had to do it,” quarterback Graham Mertz said. “Everybody has to do it. It’s a rite of passage.”

It’s one of many traditions for UW freshmen. Other traditions include a night of karaoke, obnoxious haircuts or even being told to wear a dress.

Upperclassmen will lead the team into the equipment room, push aside things and ask for music to be turned up really loud.

“We call out two freshmen, put them right in the middle of the ‘W’ and they start dancing,” redshirt freshman T.J. Bollers said.

It goes on until all the freshmen take a turn. A winner is declared in each battle.

First up was a pair of freshman safeties — Austin Brown and Charlie Jarvis.

“Of course, I won that,” Brown said. “... I probably turned the most heads. I mean, no offense to Charlie Jarvis, but his dance moves are just not up to par at all. … There were a few guys that did it and both of them are so bad. There’s some good, there’s some bad. You see the guys have some moves. Lee Hutton had some moves. I was impressed.”

There isn’t an overall winner picked, but Bollers said A’Khoury Lyde and Curt Neal probably were the best two. Bollers did note the performance by his freshman class topped this year’s group.

“It’s kind of just something we do to get them comfortable in the locker room,” Bollers said. “Knowing that we’re all here to have a good time and play football.”

Neal, who has been practicing in pads for the first time since sustaining a knee injury before his senior year of high school, said it was a great way to be welcomed to the team. He first heard about it during the summer, so he wasn’t as surprised as some of his teammates when the older players sprung it on them.

Neal went up against true freshman quarterback Myles Burkett and took the win.

“I had to bust a couple moves,” Neal said. “I’m not the best dancer, but if I gotta dance, I’m gonna dance. I got a couple moves you know.”

Transfer players don’t have to compete.

“They take the dance battle very seriously,” said sixth-year senior Cedrick Dort Jr., who transferred to UW from Kentucky. “I’ve been here for six months and I’m starting to get accustomed to the things they do to the freshmen. Sometimes I’m glad I wasn’t here my freshman year.”