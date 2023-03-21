DULUTH, Minn. — There were less than 3 seconds on the clock, one faceoff left and it was 150 feet away from her.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey goalie Cami Kronish raised her hands to her helmet.

"I cannot believe this is my life right now," she said later, recalling her thoughts in the moment.

Kronish started the season as a largely unknown quantity for the Badgers — not in personality but in game play. She had been with the team for four seasons but started only three games.

Sunday, she was preparing for her teammates to mob her as a national champion who delivered a 1-0 shutout against Ohio State in the final game of the season.

"This is going to take a few days to process," she said. "It doesn't feel like real life."

Cheers of "Cami! Cami! Cami!" went up from the Badgers fans in the Amsoil Arena seats after Kronish was announced as the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player, joining Kristen Campbell (2019) and Jessie Vetter (2006, 2009) as Badgers goalies to win the award.

Campbell was in front of her on the goalie depth chart for Kronish's first two seasons. Then it was Kennedy Blair for two seasons.

Kronish then split time this season with Jane Gervais while the Badgers waited to see who would emerge as the No. 1 goalie. It became Kronish down the stretch, and the confidence that UW coaches put in her paid off in the NCAA Tournament.

She allowed only five goals in four games and made several big stops in an overtime victory against Minnesota in Friday's semifinals. Her save on Ohio State's Paetyn Levis with a little less than 13 minutes to play Sunday was remarkable.

Jenna Buglioni had the puck on the left side and got a pass through to Levis. Kronish slid over to make the save, one of her 31 for the game.

"That was a 2-on-1 below the hashmarks," she said. "I saw the girl on the left side out of the corner of my eye. I knew that the girl who had the puck wasn't going to shoot because it was a good play to pass it. So I was anticipating that. And I just slid over and hoped it would hit me, and it did."

Kronish saved the Badgers throughout the season, freshman forward Kirsten Simms said.

"We couldn't have done it without her on the back end," said Simms, who scored UW's first-period goal. "We're just so happy that she was the one that was in net for us. She kind of stole the game at times for us."

Said forward Jesse Compher: "She barely played games and now she's getting a shutout? That's unbelievable. You can't write it up better than that."

Kronish didn't come away from the celebration unscathed. She had a bloody nose that assistant coach Jackie Crum thought might have been broken while the goalie was at the bottom of the pile.

It was an eventful few moments, and not necessarily visually appealing for Kronish.

"I threw my gloves in the air and I tripped and fell," she said. "And then I got squished at the bottom of the pile."

From where she started the season, however, it was something worth enduring.

"Looking back at the start of the season, just seeing how far we've come as a group, it means everything to me and my teammates," Kronish said. "We stuck together through the hard times and we knew we could do great things. … It just shows the true strength of our character, and I'm so proud of everybody."

She said her thoughts turned to some of her former goalie partners — Campbell, Blair and Breanna Blesi — as people who helped make her into the goalie and person she has become.

She became a champion Sunday.

"It's not real life," she said after rubbing her face. "I'm just so thankful for everyone and everything that's been a part of my journey. I'm just in disbelief."