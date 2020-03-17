UW hoops: Former Badgers star Happ back home from Italy

The hoop in the driveway of Ethan Happ’s childhood home is still there, ready to be used.

When it warms up a bit, perhaps the former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball standout will venture outside to get some shots up, like he did when he was a kid. After all, he’s got plenty of free time on his hands.

These are strange times for Happ, who rarely could be spotted without a basketball in his hands during his five seasons with the Badgers. Now, the sport he’s so passionate about doesn’t seem all that important in the grand scheme of things.

Happ has been in self-quarantine since returning home last week from Italy, where he was thriving in his first season as a pro. While the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has put Happ’s career on hold, that’s the least of his concerns.

“It definitely created a great perspective for me,” Happ said, “after seeing what I saw in Italy.”

For now, Happ is spending his days alone at his parents’ home near Milan, Illinois. Randy and Teresa Happ have checked into a hotel for two weeks because they didn’t want to put themselves or anyone else at risk in the event their son is carrying the virus.