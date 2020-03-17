UW hoops: Former Badgers star Happ back home from Italy

The hoop in the driveway of Ethan Happ’s childhood home is still there, ready to be used.
When it warms up a bit, perhaps the former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball standout will venture outside to get some shots up, like he did when he was a kid. After all, he’s got plenty of free time on his hands.
These are strange times for Happ, who rarely could be spotted without a basketball in his hands during his five seasons with the Badgers. Now, the sport he’s so passionate about doesn’t seem all that important in the grand scheme of things.
Happ has been in self-quarantine since returning home last week from Italy, where he was thriving in his first season as a pro. While the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has put Happ’s career on hold, that’s the least of his concerns.
“It definitely created a great perspective for me,” Happ said, “after seeing what I saw in Italy.”
For now, Happ is spending his days alone at his parents’ home near Milan, Illinois. Randy and Teresa Happ have checked into a hotel for two weeks because they didn’t want to put themselves or anyone else at risk in the event their son is carrying the virus.
Happ, to be clear, feels great and has no reason to believe he’s infected. He’s spending his time working out and doing whatever else he can do to stay busy.
But northern Italy has been one of areas hit the hardest by COVID-19. The country on Sunday recorded nearly 3,600 new cases and nearly 400 deaths in a 24-hour period.
“They were choosing who they were going to treat and the hospitals got so overrun that they couldn’t take everyone and they started taking the people that had the most likelihood of getting past this virus and making it to 100 percent recovery,” Happ said.
The virus has been on Happ’s radar for more than three weeks. On Feb. 22, he exchanged a series of text messages with his brother, Eric, who was planning to travel to Italy with his girlfriend. At that point, Ethan Happ was watching the numbers of people infected climb each day, and he eventually convinced his brother to stay home.
Happ, who began the season playing for a team in Greece, joined Vanoli Cremona of Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A in November and is averaging 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
His team is just past the halfway point of the regular season and was about two months away from starting the playoffs. But that’s on hold for now.