Chris Collins used the word fortunate at one point when describing how his Northwestern men's basketball team got out of the Kohl Center with a victory Sunday night.

Point guard Chucky Hepburn took four shots in the final 90 seconds, all carrying the opportunity to put the University of Wisconsin ahead. He made only one of them.

The final two were blocked and fell short of the rim, respectively, as the Wildcats sealed a 54-52 victory at the free throw line.

Collins, who's in his 10th season coaching the Wildcats, said he has seen the Badgers put forth a string of players who are late-game shot-makers. The attempts just didn't fall for UW this time.

"We were able to get the job done," Collins said. "And you get a little fortunate, too. He's going to make those. He's going to make more than he misses. But just try to get on that left hand, knowing that he was going to shoot that pull up and do your best to contest it and live with the result."

The Badgers had to live with the defeat, their seventh in nine games to tumble back two games below .500 in an unforgiving Big Ten Conference. Up next are road games against teams also in the bottom half of the league — Penn State on Wednesday and Nebraska on Saturday.

But UW coach Greg Gard said there were better options available than the ones Hepburn chose on his final two shots.

The sophomore hit a jumper with 46.4 seconds left to put the Badgers ahead 51-50. Boo Buie hit two free throws 15 seconds later to give Northwestern the lead.

The clock ticked down close to 20 seconds when Hepburn drove from the top of the key but had his shot blocked by Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer. It was only the fourth block by the Wildcats sophomore guard in 12 games since Christmas, and it came at a key time.

Hepburn said that, in hindsight, he should have gone with a jump stop to give himself some room.

But he quickly had another chance with the ball in his hand and a one-point deficit after Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Hepburn started a drive against the defense of Buie with 11 seconds left, pulled up at the Big Ten logo in the paint and shot a fade-away jumper that didn't make it to the front rim.

He said he thought Buie fouled him; there was no call. But he said after the game that he thought it was the right shot in the situation.

"I know my teammates believe in me to make the right decisions," Hepburn said. "So that's what I'm going to do."

Connor Essegian, sitting to Hepburn's right at the postgame news conference, said Hepburn has earned the team's trust in those situations.

"He works hard. He does the right things," Essegian said. "He's able to put the ball on the floor. He's one of the best defenders, I feel like, in the country. And so I really trust him with, really, whatever decision he makes."

Gard didn't question anyone's trust in Hepburn but didn't like the selection.

"The shots need to be better," he said. "The one, he got in there and got the shot blocked. He had a chance to draw contact prior to the last one. But he's made winning plays for us through his year and a half for us so far. So you trust his judgment to get the best shot he can get. But I thought at that point we're in a position where you go draw contact. If not contact, then you're at the rim."

The Wildcats got the rebound of Hepburn's last two misses, a critical point that didn't go unnoticed to Collins even though he had to hold his breath for the shots.

Hepburn led UW with 17 points, his second-most in Big Ten games this season, on 6-of-15 shooting.

"I'd rather him not have the ball," Collins said. "If you're playing against us, Buie and (Chase) Audige are going to have the ball. That's what you do: Late in the game you put it in your best player's hand and you trust him. And he's delivered.

"If I was coaching the Wisconsin team, I would put it in his hands too. I think Greg knows what he's doing."