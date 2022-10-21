 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-La Crosse announces Summer 2022 graduates

  • 0

LA CROSSE -- The number of Kenosha County area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August.

Graduates included:

  • Jocelyn Buchholtz, of Kenosha, with a Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major
  • Megan Ramey, of Kenosha, with a Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Educational Leadership Emphasis
  • Grace Van Guyse, of Pleasant Prairie, with a Bachelor of Science, Recreation Management Major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis
  • Kaitlyn Barker-Boarini, of Salem, with a Bachelor of Science, Recreation Management Major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis

UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,400 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs. See more at www.uwlax.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert