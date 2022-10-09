UW: Mertz and Dike shine in Leonhard's debut

EVANSTON, Ill. — Jim Leonhard had one clear directive for his offense in his first game as the University of Wisconsin interim football coach.

Get the best playmakers on the team the ball and let them make plays.

It’s a simple formula, but not one the Badgers had much success doing against Power Five opponents this season until Saturday. UW blasted Northwestern 42-7 at Ryan Field, a place where good UW teams have had seasons derailed in the past. The offense set a school record with six passing touchdowns, three of which went to No. 1 wide receiver Chimere Dike, and showed balance and explosiveness after sputtering the past two weeks.

“You can’t allow teams to continually attack,” Leonhard said. “You have to do something to slow them down and keep them on their heels. Obviously the right thing today was perimeter, get the ball on the edge. Trust Graham (Mertz) to make great decisions, trust our receivers to beat coverage, and we were aggressive.”

Five of the Badgers' (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) passing touchdowns came from junior quarterback Graham Mertz, tying a school record he tied in his debut performance in 2020. Mertz completed 20 of 29 passes for 299 yards, and Dike had 10 catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Dike’s catches were the most by a UW player since 2018, and he had the eighth-most receiving yards in Badgers history.

“They gave us some of the looks that we were able to execute off of,” Dike said. “Coach (Bobby) Engram did a great job exploiting some of the zones that they had.”

Receivers Skyler Bell and Markus Allen also hauled in touchdown passes from Mertz, and tailback Chez Mellusi scored off a pass from Braelon Allen out of the wildcat formation. Allen is the first non-quarterback to throw a touchdown for UW since tailback James White did so in the 2012 Big Ten championship game against Nebraska.

UW rushed for 193 yards, led by Braelon Allen’s 135 on 23 carries.

A big performance against a reeling Northwestern (1-5, 1-2) team that has lost five consecutive games is what the Badgers needed after a difficult week following Paul Chryst’s firing as coach Sunday. Northwestern’s defense has struggled to slow most offenses, so the scoring outburst from UW can be taken with a grain of salt.

Multiple players have said the rest of the UW season is dedicated to Chryst, and they still are playing for him in spirit. But some of what the Badgers did offensively signaled a departure from the way Chryst managed the offense from his role as the coach. Engram was still the play-caller, but he also took on the duties of lead game-planner this week.

For instance, UW passed on just less than 30% of its first downs in the first half after doing so on just below 17% over the first five weeks. More use of play-action, especially early in the game, helped the Badgers get Northwestern off-balance defensively.

“I loved it,” Mertz said about the way Engram called the game. “For me, it was more just executing on the calls. … It was a few new wrinkles and the guys did a great job of winning.”

UW used play-action or ran run-pass option plays on seven plays in the first half, including on all four passes of a nine-play, 92-yard touchdown drive to notch the game’s first score.

Bell’s touchdown, which capped that drive, came off a play-action fake that froze Northwestern safety Ron Heard II. Heard’s hesitation allowed Bell to be wide open in the end zone.

“Playing here, you get that feeling of, 'Oh, I know I’m going to be open on this play because I know they’re going to bite on the run,’” Bell said. “That was a play we repped in practice quite a bit this week. … Before the play, I saw the look and I knew it was a touchdown.”

Braelon Allen, who had his 11th career 100-yard rushing game, said he can feel a defense being slower to react when play-action is a featured part of the offense.

“There was some times where the box seemed lighter,” he said. “I was surprised by that.

“Just being able to have a variety of things that are working helps us out.”

UW also utilized pistol formations for the first time this season. In the pistol, Mertz stands about 5 yards behind center Joe Tippmann and a back lines up about 2 yards behind Mertz. The Badgers used fullbacks or tight ends as an up back out of the pistol as well.

The pistol set gives the Badgers flexibility in that Mertz can catch the snap and immediately read the field to throw as he can from the shotgun. But UW still can run the ball out of the pistol without giving the defense an indication of which direction the run is going, which defenses get when an opponent is in shotgun.

“It’s a wrinkle,” Mertz said. “We’ve got to build on it. It’s good to get that going.”

Another significant shake-up was Engram was on the field as opposed to the coaches’ booth. Engram is in his first year as a play-caller and never had coached a game from the booth until this season's opener. Mertz said having Engram on the sideline ensured communication was clear and it helped keep the offense on the same page.

Braelon Allen said he also enjoyed Engram’s presence on the bench.

“I could tell him face-to-face to give me the ball,” Braelon Allen said with a laugh.

Perhaps the biggest change for the Badgers was the attitude with which they played.

UW never pulled its starters despite leading 35-0 in the fourth quarter, and it answered Northwestern’s scoring drive that broke the shutout with a 14-play series that ended with Markus Allen’s 19-yard touchdown.

It was a cherry-on-top touchdown for a team that needed some positivity around it, but it was also a sign that Leonhard and Engram won’t take their foot off the gas.

“We have to play off of our passing game,” Leonhard said. “Teams are going to stop the run, they’re going to load the box and dedicate a lot of attention to our running backs and O-line. We have to be able to balance that up a little bit. I thought today was a great example of it.”