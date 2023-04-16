Phil Longo doesn’t hold back when speaking about his quarterbacks.

Whether those conversations are one-on-one with the signal-callers at the University of Wisconsin, in a group meeting with them or in a scrum with reporters, Longo shoots it straight in regards to the position group. He laid out strengths and weaknesses of each, the pecking order of the group at the moment, and his expectations for the quarterbacks in a 20-minute chat with Lee Newspapers and other media members.

So when he says that he sees senior Tanner Mordecai excelling throwing to each level of the field, but there’s still room for more growth, it indicates that Longo believes Mordecai can be one of the best quarterbacks in the country this fall.

“He could snap off all the quick ones … He's pretty automatic at that stuff,” Longo said. “The intermediate stuff takes a little bit more focus, obviously, and you're going to do that under more duress because we're holding the football. He's really good there and he can really fit some things into some tight windows, and I think he's going to be a really, really good deep ball guy. We talked about that this morning. He has the ability to hit the option stuff and the corners and the posts and the fades and all that stuff, and he's getting better as we go.”

Lee Newspapers will be providing extra analysis of the UW quarterbacks each week during spring practices to accompany the daily practice observations that break down trends and individuals on both sides of the ball.

Mordecai had arguably his worst practice of the spring on Tuesday, but that’s more of a compliment to how well he’d been performing to that point. He shook of the substandard session with an impressive day Thursday, then made a few errors in judgment Saturday trying to be too aggressive.

He made a throw at each level — short, intermediate and deep — on Thursday that were noteworthy because they showed elements of his decision-making and ability. The short throw was on a comeback route to senior Chimere Dike. Mordecai appeared to check on three other routes before making a cross-field throw to Dike, who came back to the ball and used his body to shield his hands for a catch of about 6 yards. Mordecai could’ve thrown to a tighter window over the middle — a throw he’s shown he’s capable of making — but took an easier completion.

UW hasn’t created or completed enough easy completions in recent years, but having Mordecai running Longo’s system with a deep group of receivers appears to be rectifying that.

Mordecai made two very similar throws on identical routes to the intermediate area that we’ll combine for this assessment. The targeted route on each play was a deep crosser to Keontez Lewis, who started on the left side of the formation on each snap but made the catches near the numbers of the right side of the field. Mordecai took advantage of space vacated by the corner and safety on the right side and lofted the pass high enough to let Lewis — one of the Badgers’ fastest players — run under the ball and have a chance for yards after the catch.

These throws had to have touch to give Lewis a chance to separate from his defender across the field, but also be thrown with enough zip that a defender can’t catch up and made a play on the ball. Mordecai makes these throws regularly.

His deep shot worth mentioning came during a red-zone period when he hit Jack Pugh on an out-and-up that shook safety Hunter Wohler. Pugh was wide open in the end zone, and Mordecai started his throw just as Pugh was breaking for the deep route. Mordecai’s vision and anticipation didn’t allow Wohler to recover and affect the play.

Mordecai targeted Lewis on a deep throw late down the middle of the field Saturday, and sophomore cornerback Ricardo Hallman picked off the underthrown pass. Senior corner Alexander Smith knocked away another Mordecai deep shot to Lewis earlier in the day.

Burkett gaining ground

Longo said there wasn’t much distance between the three quarterbacks rotating with the third-team offense at the moment. Redshirt freshmen Myles Burkett, Nick Evers and Marshall Howe have split third-team reps, with Howe getting the most to this point.

Burkett’s attitude has been ideal and he’s working hard to learn UW’s new system, Longo said, and he got a few more reps than normal Thursday and Saturday. Evers is the fastest of the group, but Burkett runs well and does a good job reading the unblocked player on option runs, something he gets chances to work on during inside-run periods of practice. Longo doesn’t necessarily want the quarterbacks running often, but Burkett shows he knows the correct time to pull the ball and gain yards.

One of Burkett’s better throws of the spring came Saturday when he hit tight end J.T. Seagreaves over the middle, gaining about 10 yards. Burkett’s pass was thrown with anticipation before Seagreaves had entered the empty space in which he caught the ball.

Pulling potential from Evers

Evers, a transfer from Oklahoma, is the best athlete in the room and he’s the best thrower on the move during individual drills. Longo appears most comfortable calling designed quarterback runs with Mordecai and Evers taking the snaps, which could give Evers an edge in the fight for the third QB spot.

His first 11-on-11 snap Saturday was a QB draw that saw him gain about 15 yards and set up a touchdown the next play.

Longo speaks with Evers during practice arguably more than any quarterback, going over reps and pointing out things Mordecai and Braedyn Locke are doing with the first and second teams. Evers said he’s had a “slow start” to spring practices, but his touchdown in red-zone work to tight end Angel Toombs featured perfect ball placement in a tight window.

Evers’ physical abilities are clear, but whether he’ll get the chance to demonstrate better mastery of Longo’s system over the next few weeks is not.