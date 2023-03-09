CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - The Alliant Energy Powerhouse will be rocking Friday and Saturday, as wrestlers from across the country will battle it out to earn the most prestigious award in the world to these guys - a national championship.

WWE superstars like Brock Lesnar, Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Kurt Angle have all won collegiate national championships, and UFC fighters like Chael Sonnen have done the same.

It's one of those things that separates the men from the boys.

And this weekend, five UW-Parkside wrestlers have the chance to join that elite company.

Even if they don't, just getting here is a huge accomplishment.

It's been perhaps the best season in UW-Parkside wrestling history, and it's a pretty darn good history.

The best dual record in school history, an undefeated conference championship and a school record five wrestlers heading to Nationals.

It's easy to see why head coach Nick Becker is especially amped about his team.

"It's our first conference title in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC)," said Becker, who was a pretty great wrestler in his own right for the Rangers a few years ago. "We've only been in this conference for three years. It's the toughest conference in Division 2 wrestling."

So the Rangers play in the nation's best NCAA conference, and they were perfect this season. The last time they made a huge splash at nationals was 2018, when they took third as a team.

But Nationals are nothing new.