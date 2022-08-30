UW-Parkside and Jockey announce multi-year partnership

KENOSHA — Jockey International, Inc., the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Parkside Athletics announced a multi-year partnership on Tuesday that includes collaboration on facilities, athletics, career services, and community engagement initiatives.

During the announcement at the Sports & Activity Center, Jockey President & COO Mark Fedyk joined UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah L. Ford and Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin to unveil the renamed Jockey Sports Performance Center. The Jockey Sports Performance Center is the strength and conditioning home of Parkside Athletics and the campus community.

“UW-Parkside appreciates our long-lasting and growing partnership with Jockey, a leading global company right here in our community,” said Dr. Deborah L. Ford, UW-Parkside Chancellor. “We’re thrilled to unveil the Jockey Sports Performance Center as part of a relationship that will intentionally impact our student-athletes, students, campus, and community.”

“Jockey is proud to expand on an already impactful partnership with UW-Parkside and further invest in the university, the future success of its student-athletes and broader campus family,” said Mark Fedyk, president and COO, Jockey. “Today’s announcement is another step in our commitment to the Kenosha community, which we have called home for more than 120 years.”

Additionally, the partnership continues and enhances the Parkside Player Packs that were launched in 2021-22. The program will outfit Parkside student-athletes with co-branded leisurewear and activewear to enhance their experience on campus. Parkside students, parents, alumni, and fans will also be able to purchase their own Jockey Player Packs on gamedays at the Ranger Store in the Sports & Activity Center.

“We’re thrilled to grow the relationship with our great partners at Jockey,” said Andrew Gavin, Director of Athletics. “Their support and generosity will continue to have a profound impact on our student-athletes, our campus, and community. The Jockey Sports Performance Center and a line of co-branded, high-quality Jockey apparel are visible examples of our comprehensive and mutually-beneficial partnership.”

Jockey and UW-Parkside have a long history of collaborating to provide internship and career opportunities for UW-Parkside students and graduates. The new partnership expands on this collaboration, including but not limited to:

• Official sponsor of the Jockey Career Closet that will be open in the new Callahan Family Student Success and Learning Commons, providing an area where UW-Parkside students gain access to professional clothes.

• Jockey will participate as one of the signature sponsors of the Parkside Athletics Career Networking Night.

• Jockey will participate in all Internship and Career Fairs.

Both Parkside and Jockey have been supporting and giving back to the greater Kenosha community for decades. As part its partnership, Parkside is committed to continued support Jockey’s community and family engagement initiatives.

• Jockey previously announced its commitment to “adopt” Lincoln Middle School, and Parkside is excited to support this initiative. Dozens of Parkside staff, coaches, faculty, and students will volunteer to assist Jockey’s efforts with the mentoring program at Lincoln Middle School beginning in 2022-23 school year and host students for a campus visit.

• Parkside Athletics will again assist Jockey Being Family with the Undie Run, schedule for Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Petrifying Springs Biergarten.