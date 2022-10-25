UW-Parkside: Baker continues big week with honor by GLIAC

KENOSHA — Alexis Baker of the Parkside women's soccer team has been named the GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. The senior from Sun Prairie, Wis. led the Rangers to a major upset victory over the No. 6 Grand Valley State Lakers on Friday at Wood Road Field.

Baker scored the first goal of the match for the Rangers in the 10th minute with a right-footed shot. She would later score an insurance goal to give the Rangers a two-goal lead with a header shot in the 73rd minute.

Baker is the third player in the last five years to score multiple goals in a single match against Grand Valley State. She currently leads the Rangers this season with eight goals, placing her in a tie for third place on the GLIAC leader board.

The Rangers will conclude their regular season schedule on Friday, Oct. 28 at home with a match against Purdue Northwest at noon. For more information, visit parksiderangers.com.