UW-Parkside Men's Basketball: Josiah Palmer sparks Rangers to road victory over GLIAC foe Davenport (Mich.)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Parkside Basketball team started the second half of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) play on Thursday night, taking on the Davenport Panthers.

The Rangers used a hot first half and strong free throw shooting to avenge the loss to Davenport earlier this season by a final score of 78-60.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

• Josiah Palmer had a season and career-high 25 points. He was 9-13 from the floor and 5-8 from three.

• Jamir Simpson finished with 21 points on 6-11 shooting. He was a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. He also had nine rebounds.

• Rasheed Bello had 17 points on 5-11 shooting. He also had six rebounds.

• Parkside went a season-high 23-27 from the free-throw line.

Parkside improves to 14-6and 7-3 in GLIAC play. Davenport fell to 6-14 and 2-8 in GLIAC play.