UW-Parkside men's soccer team qualifies for 2022 NCAA Tournament

KENOSHA — The Parkside men's soccer team has qualified for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Monday. The Rangers have received a No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 Indianapolis in the opening round of the tournament. No. 2 Ashland will play host for the match and will await the winner in the second round.
This is the third consecutive year that the Rangers have qualified for the tournament, as the team made appearances in 2019 and 2021, with the 2020 tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rangers enter the tournament following a regular season that ended with 10-3-4 overall record. Indianapolis will enter the tournament coming off a 10-4-3 regular season. For more information, visit parksiderangers.com.