 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW-PARKSIDE

UW-Parkside men's soccer team qualifies for 2022 NCAA Tournament

  • 0

KENOSHA — The Parkside men's soccer team has qualified for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Monday. The Rangers have received a No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 Indianapolis in the opening round of the tournament. No. 2 Ashland will play host for the match and will await the winner in the second round.

This is the third consecutive year that the Rangers have qualified for the tournament, as the team made appearances in 2019 and 2021, with the 2020 tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rangers enter the tournament following a regular season that ended with 10-3-4 overall record. Indianapolis will enter the tournament coming off a 10-4-3 regular season. For more information, visit parksiderangers.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert